"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
azbigmedia.com
The Arches apartments in Glendale sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million ($167,500/unit) sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community located at 6240 North 63rd Avenue in Glendale, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII, LP, an entity of Phoenix-based Western Wealth Capital.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
AZFamily
Scottsdale toy store hit hard by inflation, forced to close
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation is affecting everyone, from consumers to small businesses. What’s making it more difficult is that the Valley is seeing some of the highest inflation, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation is so high that one Scottsdale toy and bookstore is choosing...
East Valley Tribune
No dice, mayor tells Rio Verde Foothills
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said he will not be ruled by compassion for approximately 700 Rio Verde Foothills households that are likely to lose their water source Jan. 1, when the city shuts the stand pipe servicing the community. “There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega said in a written statement...
citysuntimes.com
345 Wealth Management debuts in Scottsdale, led by industry veterans
345 Wealth Management, a full-service financial services firm focused on comprehensive planning as it relates to the accumulation, distribution and transfer of wealth, has now opened its headquarter office at 4835 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale. Industry veteran Dillan Micus co-founded the business with long-time colleague Patrick Kearns, bringing together...
roselawgroupreporter.com
HonorHealth breaks ground on new Scottsdale wellness campus
HonorHealth, a Valley healthcare system serving 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale area, broke ground today on a new facility to bring together outpatient care, along with fitness, nutrition and other preventive health services to provide whole-patient care. The HonorHealth Medical Campus at Pima Center, being developed...
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Hillside Estate In Fountain Hills Arizona With Picturesque Views Of Red Mountain Hits The Market For $3.6 Million
9650 N Rock Ridge Trl Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, Fountain Hills, Arizona stretches on the 0.77 Acres landplot with picturesque views of red mountains and chic appliances for luxury living. This Estate In Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,211 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, please contact Todd Hoffman (Phone: 480 505 6300) and Roseanne Hoffman (Phone: 602 526 2399) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
Founders of Drybar unveil Squeeze massage experience
From the Founders of Drybar, Squeeze, a way better massage experience, announced today the brand’s third location opening in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 15. Located at 4513 Scottsdale Rd Suite 112, across from Apple and next to Sprinkle Cupcakes, the 3,200 square foot space holds 11 rooms and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience.
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
AZFamily
Friday is the last day to apply for emergency rental assistance in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program has kept a roof over many heads and the heat on, which is especially important amid the bitter cold temperatures the Valley is experiencing. But time is running out to apply for the last of it. You must submit your application by Friday, Dec. 16.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Phoenix to Hawaii flight
HONOLULU — Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. Eleven people on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition,...
Two Special Trips in the Desert Await at Arizona’s We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
A half-hour from the Phoenix airport yet a world away, We-Ko-Pa boasts two distinct tours of glorious desert golf.
SignalsAZ
Arizona State University to Lead AZ Water Innovation Initiative
In November, Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the university will lead a multi-year Arizona Water Innovation Initiative to provide immediate, actionable, and evidence-based solutions to ensure that Arizona will continue to thrive with a secure future water supply. The Governor has committed resources and has...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
santansun.com
Chandler Council quietly OKs small pay raise
Most politicians are very careful when it comes to increasing their own salaries, especially since most people can’t give themselves raises and taxpayers cast a leery eye on politicians who do. Chandler Councilwoman Christine Ellis is not most politicians. “If you have a problem with us getting a small...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Fazoli’s First New Phoenix Location to be at Sky Harbor Int’l Airport
It’s a welcomed announcement following news from earlier this year that the beloved Italian-American chain would be returning to the valley for the first time since all of its area restaurants closed in 2008.
