RIDOT: Lane closures ahead for Route 6 paving
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start paving Route 6 on Saturday, meaning drivers can expect some lane closures in both directions.
Crews are scheduled to begin working on the eastbound side at 7 a.m. in the area of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge . Those traveling through the area should use caution and expect lane shifts, according to RIDOT.
A second round of paving will take place on the westbound side on Monday, Dec. 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This paving is part of the ongoing Glenbridge Avenue Bridge project. RIDOT fully replaced the bridge in early October .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
