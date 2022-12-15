RIDOT: Lane closures ahead for Route 6 paving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start paving Route 6 on Saturday, meaning drivers can expect some lane closures in both directions.

Crews are scheduled to begin working on the eastbound side at 7 a.m. in the area of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge . Those traveling through the area should use caution and expect lane shifts, according to RIDOT.

A second round of paving will take place on the westbound side on Monday, Dec. 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This paving is part of the ongoing Glenbridge Avenue Bridge project. RIDOT fully replaced the bridge in early October .

