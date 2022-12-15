ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Hockey game amasses 2,800+ donated teddy bears

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApaH5_0jjyw1v700

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team and Cool Insuring Arena hosted an annual event that puts bears in the air for a good cause. The arena’s annual Teddy Bear Toss came once again late last month for its annual Teddy Bear Toss, benefitting the Salvation Army in Queensbury.

Teddy Bear Toss Night was held at the hockey arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, in a game between the Thunder and the Reading Royals. Attendees at the game purchased teddy bears to be donated to children and nursing home residents in the surrounding Glens Falls region.

This year’s Teddy Bear Toss accumulated over 2,800 teddy bears, all purchased and donated by the crowd out for the night’s game. The bears were tossed onto the ice following a score by Thunder player Patrick Grasso, and collected for donation by arena staff.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for its partnership with Adirondack Thunder,” said Major Leo Lloyd of the Salvation Army in Queensbury. “Each year, the Teddy Bear Toss brightens the lives of thousands in our area. We distribute them as gifts for children and for residents of area nursing homes and care facilities. The simple gift of these Teddy Bears brings joy and comfort to thousands in our area during the holidays.”

Community pushes for a future for former Adirondack prison

The Thunder returns from a series of away games this Friday, Dec. 16, and will play against the Newfoundland Growlers. The Adirondack Thunder are the ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils as well as the Utica Comets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

