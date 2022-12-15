CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO