Shaker Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police cruiser crash on East 9th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

68-year-old Glenwillow man missing after leaving nursing home

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 68-year-old Keith Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not returned, police say. Wright went missing at the Stratford Care Rehabilitation and Assisted Living located at 7000 Cochran Rd. Police say Wright is 5-foot 7-inches, weighs 205 pounds, and...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy kidnapped from Parma found safe, officials say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy kidnapped by his father at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in Parma has been canceled. Jaden Snowden-Ferguson was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 17, officials say. Officials confirmed Jaden was found safe at 3:15 p.m. in Cleveland. Officials also...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
MENTOR, OH
WKYC

2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask for information on double shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
CLEVELAND, OH

