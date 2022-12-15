Read full article on original website
42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
Cleveland police cruiser crash on East 9th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
68-year-old Glenwillow man missing after leaving nursing home
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 68-year-old Keith Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not returned, police say. Wright went missing at the Stratford Care Rehabilitation and Assisted Living located at 7000 Cochran Rd. Police say Wright is 5-foot 7-inches, weighs 205 pounds, and...
AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy kidnapped from Parma found safe, officials say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy kidnapped by his father at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in Parma has been canceled. Jaden Snowden-Ferguson was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 17, officials say. Officials confirmed Jaden was found safe at 3:15 p.m. in Cleveland. Officials also...
Man and teen boy die after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man and a teenage boy were fatally shot Wednesday on the city’s West Side, police said. Izaiah Cooper, 17, and Dushawn Sweeney, 41, both of Cleveland, were shot about 2 p.m. on West Boulevard between Baltic Road and Clifton Boulevard, according to Cleveland police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
Lorain County fire leaves 4 people injured, 2 dogs dead
A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.
Suspect still at large in Amber Alert, mother and child found safe
An amber alert issued by the Parma Police Department has been canceled after a mother and her 1-year-old child were found safe. Police are still looking for the suspect Demarguires James Ferguson.
Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for the man who is accused of stabbing his brother and then dropping him off at a hospital. According to Canton police, Derek Edwards, 46, attacked Erek Bichsel, 42, Wednesday evening. Edwards then allegedly drove Edwards to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital...
Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
Elyria police ask for information on double shooting
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The...
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
