u.today

Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance

In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
u.today

Ethereum's (ETH) Profitability Plummets to 45% as Burning Mechanism Does Not Work

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Unbanked.com Launches Cryptocurrency Card in UK and Europe Сovering 27 Сountries

u.today

DOGE, XRP, LTC Are Destined to Be Wiped Out: Jim Cramer

u.today

SHIB Large Holder Volumes Jump 124% with Surprising Growth in User Base

u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 706% as Holder Number Soars High Overnight

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) in Red as Musk Asks Users If He Should Step Down as Head of Twitter

On Monday, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped after billionaire Elon Musk asked his Twitter users if he should step down as the head of the popular social media platform. The cryptocurrency is down 2.2% over the past 24 hours. For comparison, the price of Bitcoin has slipped by a mere 0.6% over the same period of time.
u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 17

u.today

PrimeXBT Review: Trading Solutions and Conditions

u.today

Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers

In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
u.today

SHIB Is Among Popular Trends on Twitter, Despite Sell-Off

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18

u.today

Here's When 10 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burning Goal Will Be Reached

According to the LUNC Tech portal, the goal of burning the Terra Classic token is to return its circulating supply to the level of 10 billion LUNC. Given that the figure currently stands at 5.973 trillion LUNC, 5.963 trillion tokens would have to be burned to achieve the goal. The...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Among Most Watched Cryptocurrencies on Binance This Year

According to data provided by Binance, Shiba Inu was among the most watched cryptocurrencies on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported trading volume. The popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, which was launched in August 2020, is one of the world’s top cryptocurrencies by market cap. 2021 proved to be...
u.today

Cardano (ADA) to Launch Djed, Here’s What You Should Know About Algorithmic Stablecoin

u.today

XRP Price Analysis for December 17

u.today

Ripple-SEC Case Outcome May Be Announced Just in 2 Months: David Gokhshtein

u.today

Charles Hoskinson Says XRP Provides No Technical Value and He Is Ready To Move On

