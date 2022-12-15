Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
Related
WTOP
Commanders adjust Sean Taylor installation to make it ‘as authentic as possible’
Commanders adjust Taylor installation to make it more ‘authentic’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Sean Taylor installation that the Commanders initially unveiled on Nov. 27 has already been updated. Reaction to the first version of the project was tepid at best, as many of the franchise’s...
WTOP
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion
DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet while diving for a first down early in the third quarter in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. McCoy was tackled by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton...
WTOP
Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin hits 1,000-yard mark for third straight season
LANDOVER, Md. — In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, Terry McLaurin reminded the world, once again, just how talented he is. In the third quarter against the New York Giants, McLaurin hauled in a 20-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke for his fifth catch of the evening. That reception gave McLaurin 65 yards on the night and put him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season for the third consecutive year.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS — ARIZONA: CB Byron Murphy, QB David Blough, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamiton, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen. DENER: QB Russell Wilson, WR Kendall Hinton, CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, OL Quinn Bailey, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Elijah Garcia.
WTOP
Titans QB Tannehill back in game after early ankle injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out only one possession for the Tennessee Titans after he injured his right ankle during the opening series of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from...
WTOP
Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high...
WTOP
Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first...
WTOP
World Cup final ends just in time for Fox’s NFL coverage
Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi provided more drama leading up to Sunday’s early NFL games on Fox than Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw. Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France went to extra time and penalty kicks, bumping Fox’s “NFL Sunday” pregame show off the air. The fútbol ended just in time for Americans to catch kickoff for the football at 1 p.m. EST.
WTOP
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for...
WTOP
Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Williams, who leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks, has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff.
Comments / 0