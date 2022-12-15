LANDOVER, Md. — In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, Terry McLaurin reminded the world, once again, just how talented he is. In the third quarter against the New York Giants, McLaurin hauled in a 20-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke for his fifth catch of the evening. That reception gave McLaurin 65 yards on the night and put him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season for the third consecutive year.

