ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Lenny Hochstein Claims That Real Housewives Of Miami Producers Edited The Hot Mic Scene To Make Lisa Hochstein Look Innocent

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdi2g_0jjyvKZS00

Real Housewives of Miami is constantly proving why their cast is one of the best ever to do it, and today is no different.

The divorce drama surrounding Dr. Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein is sad. Mainly for the kids who will have to one day watch back how their father treated their mother on national television and in front of the world.

Younger girlfriends, altercations at nightclubs , the list could go on and on. Throughout the summer, when the reports first broke, Lisa shared more than Lenny did. I was certain that as the season aired, Lenny would’ve crawled under his rock and stayed hidden until all of this blew over.

But nope! Lenny has been mentioning it all. And I am shocked, too. He told Page Six that the hot mic moment heard around the world , which detailed his plan to leave Lisa, was actually edited to make Lisa look like “the innocent one” and him the “villain.”

“The fact is I told her dozens of times. She just either didn’t care or didn’t take me seriously,” he said of his desire to divorce Lisa. “The hot mic was edited, and they didn’t air the part of me complaining about her constant partying. They just put in a small part about me saying how I just go to work and come home and she does whatever she wants,” Lenny added.

There’s been a lot of questioning surrounding Lenny’s version of events. He maintains that he didn’t cheat on Lisa and that he and his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa , met after the pair were separated. Well, thanks to this hot mic moment that he claims is edited, it features him mentioning another woman. So who is lying here, Dr.? I’m not putting my faith in you, I’ll say that.

RELATED: Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend’s Restraining Order Has Been Dismissed

Either way, he stands firm that he and Lisa were done prior to the rumors. “The fact is that I had already made the decision to leave Lisa,” he said. “It was my hope that it could wait until the filming ended.”

Lenny shared more information about the couple’s split, adding that he “couldn’t take” any more of Lisa’s excessive partying. After their “Good Vibes” event, which was shown on RHOM , Lenny said Lisa went to another party and didn’t return until 7:30 AM and “didn’t get out of bed all day.”

Regarding Lenny’s Housewives slip-up, Lisa’s rep shot back at the plastic surgeon. “Sounds like something someone who got caught on a hot mic would say. It was his voice saying what he said on the mic,” the rep stated.

The pair’s messy divorce will continue to play out on the Real Housewives of Miami. In the meantime, I’m sure either Lisa, Lenny, or the side chick Katharina will make another comment about something very soon.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE LENNY’S HOT MIC MOMENT WAS EDITED? WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON? LISA OR LENNY?

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]

The post Lenny Hochstein Claims That Real Housewives Of Miami Producers Edited The Hot Mic Scene To Make Lisa Hochstein Look Innocent appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden

Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Lenny Hochstein Claims Estranged Wife Lisa Hochstein Was Romancing Two Men At Halloween Party

Some men just can’t help but bring the audacity. Such is the case with Dr. Lenny Hochstein, the soon-to-be-ex-husband of Lisa Hochstein. Lisa, who joined the cast of Real Housewives of Miami for Season 2, is now watching her marriage crumble during Season 5 of the franchise. Right along with us viewers. Lenny apparently blindsided […] The post Lenny Hochstein Claims Estranged Wife Lisa Hochstein Was Romancing Two Men At Halloween Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
wonderwall.com

'Real Housewives' affair scandals

The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
Reality Tea

Katharina Mazepa Claims That Lisa Hochstein Admitted To Creating Fake Instagram Accounts To Cyberbully Her

If there were an award for the messiest divorce of 2022, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein would be the undisputed winners. Between Lisa accusing Lenny of trying to “financially strangle” her amid the divorce to Lenny quickly rebounding with his new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, there’s been a lot going […] The post Katharina Mazepa Claims That Lisa Hochstein Admitted To Creating Fake Instagram Accounts To Cyberbully Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast. Along with Erika Jayne, longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, […] The post Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo

Real Housewives of Potomac is one of my favorite franchises. This season, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are fighting again. And Mia Thornton is in the middle of the drama. In February 2022, Mia shared via Instagram that she needed to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center for testing. “I’ve been in and out of […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
MICHIGAN STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy