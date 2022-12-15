ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Russian Ammo Depots Destroyed After Key Bridge Crippled: Ukraine

By Anna Skinner
 3 days ago

Ukraine has aggressively unleashed attacks in Zaporizhzhia this week. Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian district that Russia illegally annexed in September, is currently partially occupied by Russian forces.

One week ago, the Kremlin announced Russia wouldn't seize any more territory from Ukraine , rather focusing on a return of its original goals of the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine while maintaining the four territories it illegally annexed in September. Zaporizhzhia is in southeastern Ukraine and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Ukraine hasn't folded its efforts in those areas and successfully liberated Kherson in November, although Russia continues to claim the district remains under Kremlin annexation.

Lately, Ukrainian forces have focused their counteroffensive efforts in Zaporizhzhia.

On Monday, Ukraine destroyed a key bridge Russian forces used to shuttle supplies across the Molochna River. Shortly after, on Wednesday, Ukraine struck again, this time targeting two Russian ammunition depots and destroying those as well.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the post, Ukrainian forces targeted the Tokmak, Polohy and Berdyansk settlements in Zaporizhzhia.

"The Defense Forces destroyed two enemy ammunition depots, two artillery systems with ammunition, as well as six units of military equipment of various types. More than 200 enemy servicemen were wounded," the post said.

The post also said Ukrainian forces elicited 11 air strikes on Russian troops, targeting servicemembers, weapons and military equipment. Two strikes were unleashed on Russia's missile systems.

Mark Cancian, a senior advisor with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Newsweek that Ukraine will likely launch a winter offensive against Russia once the ground freezes, likely in January. Although it's impossible to know for certain where Ukraine will target its attacks, Cancian said Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia may have "potential weaknesses" that make the region an ideal place for Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive.

"There's a long, thinly held front and there hasn't been a lot of activity up until now," Cancian said of the Russian forces occupying Zaporizhzhia. "That would be a logical place to attack."

Cancian said Ukraine also could be using the recent Zaporizhzhia attacks as a way to deceive Russia before striking stronger elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Ukraine claimed the attack on the critical bridge , which crosses the Molochna River and connects the city of Melitopol and the village of Kostyantynivka in Zaporizhzhia. Newsweek previously reported that Russian news outlet Ria Novosti said the bridge was damaged but survived the attack. Ria Novosti reported explosives were placed on the bridge's support system, and although it didn't fall, traffic was suspended. Newsweek could not independently verify the outlet's statement about the bridge's condition.

Experts previously told Newsweek that the bridge damage could cut Russians off from necessary supplies, such as food, adequate uniforms and weapons. Both Russia and Ukraine have attempted to use the cold winter weather as an ally by targeting their opponent in a way that could degrade soldier morale.

The attack prevents Russian soldiers from receiving necessary supplies to continue fighting during the winter months. Russia also has targeted Ukraine in similar ways, launching attacks on the nation's critical infrastructure and shuttering the nation in darkness as its key energy sources were damaged or destroyed.

Update 12/15/22 3:46 p.m. ET: This article was updated with comment from Mark Cancian.

Comments / 55

Steve Carroll
3d ago

give Ukraine whatever they need give them missiles it'll hit way inside Russia give the people of Russia a taste of what it's like to go to bed and have your bed blown out from under you.

Reply
21
chris in richland
3d ago

Ukraine has been adept at cutting Russian supply lines, and then waiting while the Russian suffer before they run.

Reply
40
Wrathchild
3d ago

Come on Ukraine, Moscow is only around 350 miles from the border near Kharkiv! At 45mph, y'all could be at the Kremlin's doorstep in 8 hours! It's time for a blitzkrieg! "Cry havoc and let loose the dogs of war!" 😃 Henry V, Shakespeare

Reply(5)
21
