Charlotte, NC

The Comeback

NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake

Different people may be partial to different strategies when it comes to basketball. Here’s a strategy that won’t draw a lot of arguments. If you’re trailing in a game, you want to do everything possible to preserve time. At the very least, you want to make it difficult for your opponent to waste time. That Read more... The post NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NBA

Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what Bruce Pearl said after Auburn basketball's loss to USC

Monday saw another loss for the Tigers on the year. Auburn dropped a close game against the USC Trojans 74-71 on Sunday, and head coach Bruce Pearl had quite a bit to say about it. The Tigers fought hard in the first half of the game and had the lead at the break, but the team was unable to hang on and was outscored by seven points in the second half to fall in a tough battle to the Trojans in the Golden State.
AUBURN, AL
NBA

Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Rob Makes Loud Return Despite C's Quiet Night vs. Magic

BOSTON – Lobs were slammed and shots were blocked. It was that time again for Timelord to punch the clock. Robert Williams made his highly-anticipated return for the Boston Celtics Friday night and was by far the biggest bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing outcome against the Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Recap: Balanced Attack Lifts Thunder

Five Thunder players scored in double-figures on 29 total assists in the win. For the last few years, the Thunder has been focused on building an identity, crafting a style that can be sustained no matter which of the team’s 17 players are on the floor. On Saturday night, on the second night of a back-to-back and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out of the lineup due to injury and illness, all of the Thunder’s 11 available players saw at least 10 minutes, scored and rebounded in this one.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Preview: Wizards face Lakers in second leg of L.A. back-to-back

The Wizards (11-19) are heading into their third game of a six-game West Coast road trip. Today, they'll play LeBron James and the Lakers (12-16) in Los Angeles. Can they find a way to get back into the win column? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules

NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks

For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events

NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw. Messi scored...

