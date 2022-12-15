Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake
Different people may be partial to different strategies when it comes to basketball. Here’s a strategy that won’t draw a lot of arguments. If you’re trailing in a game, you want to do everything possible to preserve time. At the very least, you want to make it difficult for your opponent to waste time. That Read more... The post NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. doubtful for Monday game against Milwaukee
NEW ORLEANS (18-11) Saturday loss at Phoenix. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
Here is what Bruce Pearl said after Auburn basketball's loss to USC
Monday saw another loss for the Tigers on the year. Auburn dropped a close game against the USC Trojans 74-71 on Sunday, and head coach Bruce Pearl had quite a bit to say about it. The Tigers fought hard in the first half of the game and had the lead at the break, but the team was unable to hang on and was outscored by seven points in the second half to fall in a tough battle to the Trojans in the Golden State.
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose down-to-the-wire contest in L.A. vs. Lakers 119-117
After falling behind early, the Wizards made a second-half push on Saturday night in LA, but ultimately fell to the Lakers 119-117. Washington got 72 combined points from their Big 3 in Bradley Beal (29), Kristaps Porzingis (21), and Kyle Kuzma (22). The first half had its ups and downs....
NBA
Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high...
NBA
Rob Makes Loud Return Despite C's Quiet Night vs. Magic
BOSTON – Lobs were slammed and shots were blocked. It was that time again for Timelord to punch the clock. Robert Williams made his highly-anticipated return for the Boston Celtics Friday night and was by far the biggest bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing outcome against the Orlando Magic.
Tigers of the Game: Broome, Donaldson kick off west coast trip with a bang
The west coast expedition did not begin the way that Auburn had hoped, but two players played roles in a close game. The No. 18 Auburn Tigers fell in a tight game at USC on Sunday, 74-71. In what was a strange turn of events, Auburn struggled to hold on to its’ halftime lead in the final 20 minutes due to foul trouble, turnovers, and poor shooting.
NBA
Recap: Balanced Attack Lifts Thunder
Five Thunder players scored in double-figures on 29 total assists in the win. For the last few years, the Thunder has been focused on building an identity, crafting a style that can be sustained no matter which of the team’s 17 players are on the floor. On Saturday night, on the second night of a back-to-back and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out of the lineup due to injury and illness, all of the Thunder’s 11 available players saw at least 10 minutes, scored and rebounded in this one.
NBA
Les East on building Pelicans roster, Suns game preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with Crescent City Sports reporter Les East about building the Pelicans roster. The crew also discusses the two straight losses to the Utah Jazz and preview the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Lakers in second leg of L.A. back-to-back
The Wizards (11-19) are heading into their third game of a six-game West Coast road trip. Today, they'll play LeBron James and the Lakers (12-16) in Los Angeles. Can they find a way to get back into the win column? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los...
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get back on track, head to L.A. to face Clippers
The Wizards (11-18) are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers (17-14) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Can they turn things around during this Saturday afternoon matchup?. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) WHEN: 4:00...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks
For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Thunder 115-109, snap Memphis’ seven-game winning streak
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-109 on Saturday at Paycom Center. The Thunder ended their season-low five-game losing streak while snapping the Grizzlies’ season-high seven-game winning streak as Memphis began a stretch of four consecutive road games. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with a season-high...
NBA
LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina winning World Cup title
Superstar footballer Lionel Messi led Argentina to its third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday. The classic match ended in a penalty shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the clinching penalty kick to secure the win for Argentina after a 3-3 draw. Messi scored...
