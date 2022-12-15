New York State Police advise the public to be snow storm ready

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The New York State Police are advising motorists to be prepared during the upcoming winter storm event in Western New York.

Troopers will be out checking all major routes of travel to ensure that motorists are as safe as possible and working with local Emergency Operations Centers as needed. The State Police need your assistance to make this possible. Motorists traveling in areas impacted by the snow and ice are asked to leave with extra time to make a slow and careful drive to your destination. Consider the snow accumulation on the roads, the current snowfall rate, the wind, and visibility. Use your best judgment to determine if driving is prudent.

Keep the following tips in mind:

- Get the latest weather forecast before leaving with your local weather apps, monitor radio or TV stations.

- Always clean your windows and mirrors FULLY of any snow and ice before driving.

- Keep a full tank of gas and make sure your fluid levels are sufficient (windshield washer fluid, anti-freeze)

- Make sure your spare tire is sufficient and you have the jack and wheel wrench.

- Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility to others. Remember, if your windshield wipers are in use due to weather, then your headlights must be on.

-Drive prudently. If the conditions are adverse, you should decrease your speed accordingly.

- Make sure your trunk is supplied to help you to be safe in case you are stopped or stranded in an area without assistance readily available: gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger, etc.

If you are involved in a collision or leave the roadway:

If you drive off the roadway and are stuck in a snow bank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT exit your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

If you should become stranded on the Thruway or any Roadway, know your location by being aware of your direction and mile post marker. This will help emergency personnel reach your location as quick as possible.

Follow the New York State Police’s Twitter page @nyspolice for up to the minute information on road closures and weather alerts.

The Thruway Authority provides a wide variety of information for travelers including current traffic conditions, accidents, and lane closures. Visit www.thruway.ny.gov for more information.

Slow down. Be prepared. Be safe.