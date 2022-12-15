ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old faces felony charges for bringing gun to school

By Neshmia Malik
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges for being armed with a firearm on school property.

The boy is facing one felony count of UUW Weapon, possession of carry and concealed weapon on school property and another felony count of threat to school building and people. He will also be facing a citation of possession of a high-capacity magazine with metal piercing bullets.

The teen was reported by students as armed with a firearm. He was arrested by police on Wednesday in the 4400 block of North Beacon Street in Sheridan Park.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information provided.

