Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Officially Out for Ravens at Browns Sunday

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

Jackson will miss his second straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 13.

As the Ravens prepare for a key divisional matchup with the Browns, they received a bit of good news and bad news from their quarterback room.

Backup Tyler Huntley was cleared from concussion protocol and is available to play on Sunday, which is crucial because starter Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out once more, per ESPN’s Field Yates . That sets up Huntley to start for the second straight week.

Jackson hasn’t played since leaving Week 13’s matchup against the Broncos with a knee injury. In his absence, Huntley has completed 35 of 44 pass attempts for 275 yards and one interception, along with 72 rushing yards and one score.

After getting injured during last week’s game against the Steelers, Huntley was replaced by Anthony Brown, who went 3-for-5 for 16 yards.

According to a Saturday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson could be out until Week 16 . Kickoff against the Browns is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

