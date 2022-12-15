ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Two Southeast employees resign amid investigation

By Justin Dennis
 7 days ago

RAVENNA , Ohio (WJW) — The principal of Southeast High School and a data coach hired there this past June have both resigned amid an internal investigation, school officials confirmed.

Southeast Local Schools Superintendent Robert Dunn told FOX 8 that Principal Joshua Herndon and data coach Amber VanKirk have been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 pending an investigation, the details of which have not been revealed.

Dunn later added the allegations and follow-up investigation do not involve students.

Both resigned their posts, effective Dec. 12, Dunn said.

Mentor High School lockdown lifted

Herndon came on as principal in 2020. He was first licensed as an educator in the state in 2004, Ohio Department of Education records show .

VanKirk was hired as a data coach in June 2022, and began working at the district on Aug. 1, school board meeting minutes show . She was to be paid $66,910 over a two-year contract. VanKirk was first licensed in Ohio in 2005, and most recently licensed to teach preschool through third grade in 2021, according to state records.

Oberlin College fully pays $36.6M penalty in Gibson’s Bakery libel lawsuit

Dunn said he intends to recommend the school board name the high school’s assistant principal Steve Sigworth as Herndon’s replacement. The board’s next meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 19, in the middle school cafeteria, 8540 Tallmadge Road.

Sigworth is a 1984 graduate of the district. He received his Master’s in Educational Administration from Kent State University.

