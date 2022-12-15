ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police.

The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue in McAllen, police said. The victim told police that the she was choked by an intruder that broke into the home.

An arrest warrant for Pina was issued Wednesday in McAllen Municipal Court in connection to the assault, police said.

According to police, Pina is described as a male, weighs about 230 pounds, and 6’ 3” tall, with brown eyes. Pina may be driving a Chevrolet Suburban, police added.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this man can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

