Holiday fun comes with science lesson in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is flexibility in school to be creative in teaching and when done correctly, it can be effective.

Saint Christine students could wear pajamas today, and they got to go to the gym for a science experiment.

Advanced placement biology students from Cardinal Mooney were there to help them make slime. They provided the correct chemicals, and let students mix it all up.

A little coloring helped make it green and eventually it turned into a stretchy, fun toy for the children. And the team accomplished exactly what it was hoping to achieve.

“That’s the goal to make science fun and make it accessible to even kindergartners so that they start learning very early on,” said Jennifer Policy, a Cardinal Mooney science teacher.

The children also got to drink hot chocolate and visit Santa and his favorite Cardinal, the Mooney mascot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.