Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
Chronicle
Robbery Witness at Capital Mall Fires Gun in Air, Thurston County Police Say
A 75-year-old Olympia resident fired his gun into the air during a robbery at Capital Mall Friday night, according to police. Although the man had the proper paperwork to carry a concealed weapon, police ask that residents not take the law into their own hands, Lt. Paul Lower said. “That...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event
EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
KOMO News
Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
The Suburban Times
BIPOC, Women, and Veteran-Owned Business Directory Now Available
Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. The Pierce County community now has a new way to find and support BIPOC, women, and veteran-owned small businesses. PCBAmap.biz is an online directory launched this week that spotlights the businesses started by Pierce County Business Accelerator program (PCBA) graduates. The businesses offer a variety of...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
lynnwoodtoday.com
County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel
The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
2 arrested after threat causes evacuation of Rainier Beach High School
Seattle, Wash. – Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat at Rainier Beach High School, which led to students evacuating the building and classes canceled earlier in the week. Seattle Police Department investigators say both suspects, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old, were not students of Seattle Public...
Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring
The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
The Suburban Times
Dr. Johnson given ‘key’ to Lakewood
City of Lakewood social media post. Dr. Michelle Johnson was recognized by the Lakewood City Council for her 45 years of service to @piercecollege. Mayor Whalen presented her with a “key” to the city, and Council thanked her for her dedication and commitment to the Lakewood community over the years.
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
4 overnight shootings in Everett leave 2 men wounded
The city of Everett is on edge after four shootings overnight left two men injured. Including the latest cases, there have been eight shootings in the city since Wednesday. In all, seven men have been shot over the last few days. One man died. Everett police said they are taking...
Tri-City Herald
Washington man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire
A 30-year-old man kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home brought flowers to her door Friday morning in Waller, Washington, but when the red-and-yellow bouquet wasn’t enough to patch things up, Pierce County deputies say he picked up a shovel, then an ax. Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, December 15, 2022
On 12/15/22 at 11:07 p.m. at Union Mills/Pacific, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jimmy Jesse Kay, 33, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 12/15/22 at 11:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Jada Rene Lane, 36, on a Lacey warrant. On 12/15/22 at 1:05 p.m....
Comments / 0