Tacoma, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event

EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

BIPOC, Women, and Veteran-Owned Business Directory Now Available

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. The Pierce County community now has a new way to find and support BIPOC, women, and veteran-owned small businesses. PCBAmap.biz is an online directory launched this week that spotlights the businesses started by Pierce County Business Accelerator program (PCBA) graduates. The businesses offer a variety of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel

The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations

SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Dr. Johnson given ‘key’ to Lakewood

City of Lakewood social media post. Dr. Michelle Johnson was recognized by the Lakewood City Council for her 45 years of service to @piercecollege. Mayor Whalen presented her with a “key” to the city, and Council thanked her for her dedication and commitment to the Lakewood community over the years.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, December 15, 2022

On 12/15/22 at 11:07 p.m. at Union Mills/Pacific, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jimmy Jesse Kay, 33, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 12/15/22 at 11:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Jada Rene Lane, 36, on a Lacey warrant. On 12/15/22 at 1:05 p.m....
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

