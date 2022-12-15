The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO