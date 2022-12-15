Read full article on original website
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
The incident, police say, occurred inside the department's front lobby of the police station located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home
A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
downriversundaytimes.com
Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections
RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling. He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent...
fox2detroit.com
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
The Oakland Press
Former Boy Scout leader sentenced to dozen years for molesting boys in Macomb County
A former Boy Scout leader in Roseville was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years for molesting two boys about 20 years ago. Mark Champman received the sentence from Judge Kathryn Viviano of Macomb County Circuit Court after pleading guilty Oct. 31 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting one boy at the time and one county of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a second boy under his command.
wcmu.org
"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot
The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
Court halts parole for convicted rapist in Livingston County after AG's appeal
The Livingston County Circuit Court ordered a stay Thursday on the release of a man who was convicted of rape and set to be paroled early next week.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
Investigation unfolding in Livonia after semi truck driver allegedly shot at other motorist while on I-96
Police said I-96 in Wayne County will be shut down Friday morning in search of evidence after a semi truck driver was accused of shooting a gun at another motorist while on the freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 teens who stole running car after owner chases them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three teens were arrested Saturday after stealing a car and crashing on Detroit's west side. The incident unfolded in the area of Evergreen and 7 Mile at around 1 p.m. The three teens were driving a stolen green Dodge Charger Scat Pack, police said. They then...
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community
During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
Impaired driver crashes on I-75 in Detroit, then crashes again into trooper's patrol car, MSP says
It was a double-whammy for a man accused of driving while impaired after he crashed his vehicle on I-75 in Detroit on Friday– and then crashed, again, into an officer attempting to help him.
Man with filed teeth threatened to rip out captive woman’s throat, Genesee County sheriff says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A man with filed teeth allegedly involved in sex-trafficking a captive woman threatened to bite her throat if she didn’t obey him, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. Swanson outlined details of a case he called “bizarre” and disturbing in a Facebook post Wednesday, Dec....
