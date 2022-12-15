ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Comments / 5

Related
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
DAVISON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home

A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
PORT HURON, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections

RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling. He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent...
RIVERVIEW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
INKSTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Former Boy Scout leader sentenced to dozen years for molesting boys in Macomb County

A former Boy Scout leader in Roseville was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years for molesting two boys about 20 years ago. Mark Champman received the sentence from Judge Kathryn Viviano of Macomb County Circuit Court after pleading guilty Oct. 31 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting one boy at the time and one county of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a second boy under his command.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot

The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community

During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy