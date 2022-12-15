Read full article on original website
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About Brock Purdy After Another Win
Through two starts and nearly three full games, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight victories. The 262nd draft pick has done so with unbelievable poise — slotting into his QB1 role with ease. After last night's 21-13 away win over the Seattle...
Cowboys 'Should've' Lost to Texans! - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Should the Dallas Cowboys have lost to the Houston Texans? Patrick Mahomes believes so.
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Watch San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Sing His Heart Out To “Friends In Low Places”
Brock Purdy has been having the time of his life here lately. The former Iowa State quarterback was the very last pick in this year’s NFL Draft, claiming the unfortunate title of “Mr. Irrelevant” 2022. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, and started off the...
Kyle Shanahan may have taken the Brock Purdy double-fake TD pass out of the Bill Walsh playbook
On Thursday, we saw Mr. Not-So-Irrelevant-Anymore Brock Purdy pull off an awesome double-fake for a touchdown to tight end George Kittle, a play so smooth that it completely fooled the Seattle Seahawks as the rookie QB led the San Francisco 49ers to a victory and the NFC West crown. Where...
NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total
Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
FOX Sports
Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper
The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
FOX Sports
'They've kept themselves in this thing and they still have a chance' - Mark Schlereth on the Saints playoff hopes
Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin breakdown the New Orleans Saints 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints keep their playoff hopes alive with the win in a tight NFC South.
Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
FOX Sports
'We're trying to get back in this thing in the playoff hunt' - Juwan Johnson on the Saints gritty win
Kristina Pink chats with New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson after his two touchdown performance. He talks about the Saints grinding out wins as they try to get back in the playoff hunt.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 15 (Dec. 18)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 15.
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
FOX Sports
Brewton and Alcorn State host Seattle U
Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -11; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Dominic Brewton scored 20 points in Alcorn State's 74-68 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Redhawks are 4-0 on their home...
FOX Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux's defensive TD, breakout game spark Giants' win
LANDOVER, Md. — Dexter Lawrence was on the sideline so he didn't have a good view of the play that set the tone for the Giants on Sunday night. He knew the Commanders were backed up against their own end zone. He heard the roar, and then he saw the celebration.
FOX Sports
QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
FOX Sports
Dicker's FG propels Chargers to 17-14 victory over Titans
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their hopes for a playoff spot with a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans appeared to force overtime when Ryan Tannehill scored on...
