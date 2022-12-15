ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper

The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division

The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Brewton and Alcorn State host Seattle U

Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -11; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Dominic Brewton scored 20 points in Alcorn State's 74-68 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Redhawks are 4-0 on their home...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
DENTON, TX
FOX Sports

Dicker's FG propels Chargers to 17-14 victory over Titans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their hopes for a playoff spot with a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans appeared to force overtime when Ryan Tannehill scored on...
NASHVILLE, TN

