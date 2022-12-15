Read full article on original website
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
Houston police expand PEACE program helping officers manage stress, de-escalate emergencies
HOUSTON - A pilot program designed to help Houston police manage their stress before it has a chance to affect emergency situations is now expanding. Born out of the nationwide movement to 'reform' police departments, after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis Police, the people behind HPD's PEACE (Police Enlightenment and Collective Education) believe the department can be improved by putting officers in the best frame of mind to protect and serve.
Harris County Judge Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis 'moving on'
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Friday morning that her Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis is ‘moving on.’. In a statement on Twitter, Hidalgo said, "After four years of tireless dedication, Alex Triantaphyllis, my Chief of Staff, is moving on from his role. I'm so proud & grateful for him. As we enter the next chapter of my Administration, I’m excited to launch a nationwide search for a new Chief of Staff."
Silver Alert canceled for missing man last seen in Tomball area
TOMBALL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 83-year-old man last seen near Tomball. Precinct 4 confirmed the man was located safely early Sunday morning. He is now at home with his family, according to deputies. We've removed his name and image from the article for...
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
Calls for change at deadly intersection
A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
Florida couple arrested in Montgomery County after traffic violation led to major felony discovery
Deputies said one suspect escaped handcuffs and charged at the deputy in an attempt to escape. During the struggle, the other suspect was able to flee from the scene.
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a chaotic crowd fighting and running away as shots were being fired.
DA: Fort Bend County jury sends convicted child molester to prison for life
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Fort Bend County jury sentenced a convicted child molester to life in prison after hearing testimony from a victim saying she was abused since she was 6 years old. Melvin Harris, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse...
Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings
On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children. Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped...
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition
HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
