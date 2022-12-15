HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Friday morning that her Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis is ‘moving on.’. In a statement on Twitter, Hidalgo said, "After four years of tireless dedication, Alex Triantaphyllis, my Chief of Staff, is moving on from his role. I'm so proud & grateful for him. As we enter the next chapter of my Administration, I’m excited to launch a nationwide search for a new Chief of Staff."

