Harris County, TX

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston police expand PEACE program helping officers manage stress, de-escalate emergencies

HOUSTON - A pilot program designed to help Houston police manage their stress before it has a chance to affect emergency situations is now expanding. Born out of the nationwide movement to 'reform' police departments, after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis Police, the people behind HPD's PEACE (Police Enlightenment and Collective Education) believe the department can be improved by putting officers in the best frame of mind to protect and serve.
HOUSTON, TX
Harris County Judge Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis 'moving on'

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Friday morning that her Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis is ‘moving on.’. In a statement on Twitter, Hidalgo said, "After four years of tireless dedication, Alex Triantaphyllis, my Chief of Staff, is moving on from his role. I'm so proud & grateful for him. As we enter the next chapter of my Administration, I’m excited to launch a nationwide search for a new Chief of Staff."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Calls for change at deadly intersection

A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings

On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children. Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped...
HOUSTON, TX
More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition

HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
HOUSTON, TX

