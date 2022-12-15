Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Related
Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
actionnews5.com
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program. Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett...
Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
desotocountynews.com
Arrest made related to shooting death of Christian Saulsberry
An arrest has been made related to the shooting death of Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released the following:. At approximately 3:20am Saturday morning, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls. A 25 y/o male, identified as Christian Saulsberry, was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party. Saulsberry was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital.
Memphians band together to remember and honor Kodie Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Kodie Lewis had a lot going for him. In a Facebook post earlier this year, Lewis said his highlights for 2022 were moving into his own place, receiving a new position at his job and starting performing as a drag queen known as "Ivy Royale." However, Lewis’ life was cut short.
localmemphis.com
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
Two teenagers dead following shooting on Kirby, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy and girl dead. Police said it happened around 1:08 a.m. at Raines and Kirby. MPD said a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect(s) were occupying...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
One dead in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
localmemphis.com
Double homicide took place at Raines and Kirby, police say
MPD said that the suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan. Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call (901) 528-2274.
actionnews5.com
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
Woman critically injured in shooting, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured in a shooting, according to Memphis Police. MPD responded to the 100 block of Eastview Drive about a shooting just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical...
Getting social at the laundromat: How the South Memphis Alliance is bringing services to those in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis Alliance is trying new ways to reach people in need, by providing resources as folks do their chores. The group opened a laundromat and resource center called Social Suds Laundromat. While customers sit waiting for their clothes, they are also able to connect with a social service agency.
Neighbors concerned for safety after five critically shot at North Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were critically injured in a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Springdale Run Drive. “My son was here visiting and matter of fact, he was headed to the store,” a...
Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0