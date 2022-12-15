ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Arrest made related to shooting death of Christian Saulsberry

An arrest has been made related to the shooting death of Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released the following:. At approximately 3:20am Saturday morning, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls. A 25 y/o male, identified as Christian Saulsberry, was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party. Saulsberry was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.              Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
