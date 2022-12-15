ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

texashsfootball.com

Carthage Explodes Past Wimberley for Ninth State Title

Photos by Pat Carrigan / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Carthage quarterback Connor Cuff narrowly missed Noah Paddie on a deep ball on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage on Friday morning in the 4A Division II State Title Game. Unfortunately for...
WIMBERLEY, TX
texashsfootball.com

China Spring Stuns Boerne with Second Half Comeback

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. As China Spring kicker Thomas Barr lined up to kick a 20-yard field goal that would win his team their second-straight state championship, his teammates had no doubt what the outcome would be.
BOERNE, TX
The Comeback

College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win

The Texas Longhorns just won the NCAA Volleyball Championship in impressive fashion. The top-seeded Longhorns finished the tournament with a sweep of fellow one-seed Louisville. UT hit them with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 defeat to clinch their third NCAA volleyball championship in program history. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball account tweeted in celebration. They said, “TEXAS Read more... The post College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

China Spring Earns Back-To-Back State Titles

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. The China Spring Cougars (15-1) come back from a 21 point deficit to defeat the Boerne Greyhounds (15-1) 24-21 to earn back-to-back State Championships, and their third title overall. The first 14 minutes...
SPRING, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Alamo Bowl looms as key in development of Texas QB Quinn Ewers

As the No. 20 Texas Longhorns spend the first half of practices in preparation for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against the No. 12 Washington Huskies, the focus on fundamentals and techniques is generally considered the most useful to young backups who might not receive as many beneficial reps during the season. Like freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy as he moves into the backup role.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process

Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
hbsdealer.com

McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy

At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX

Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
GEORGETOWN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
TYLER, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX

