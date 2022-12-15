ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

China Spring Earns Back-To-Back State Titles

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. The China Spring Cougars (15-1) come back from a 21 point deficit to defeat the Boerne Greyhounds (15-1) 24-21 to earn back-to-back State Championships, and their third title overall. The first 14 minutes...
SPRING, TX
texashsfootball.com

China Spring Stuns Boerne with Second Half Comeback

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. As China Spring kicker Thomas Barr lined up to kick a 20-yard field goal that would win his team their second-straight state championship, his teammates had no doubt what the outcome would be.
BOERNE, TX
The Spun

Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game

The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy. Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable. A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
WacoTrib.com

46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation

This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
WACO, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

What Part of Texas Has the Best BBQ?

Houston ranks 18th on the list and is one of the best places to find great BBQs. The big city offers a wide variety of meats and specialties. It also has several legacy smokehouses and newly muscled barbecue royalty. The Greater Houston region has become the epicenter of the new...
HOUSTON, TX
hbsdealer.com

McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy

At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy