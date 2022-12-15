Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
texashsfootball.com
China Spring Earns Back-To-Back State Titles
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. The China Spring Cougars (15-1) come back from a 21 point deficit to defeat the Boerne Greyhounds (15-1) 24-21 to earn back-to-back State Championships, and their third title overall. The first 14 minutes...
texashsfootball.com
China Spring Stuns Boerne with Second Half Comeback
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. As China Spring kicker Thomas Barr lined up to kick a 20-yard field goal that would win his team their second-straight state championship, his teammates had no doubt what the outcome would be.
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 4A Division I state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 4A DI state championship matchup between the China Spring Cougars and the Boerne Greyhounds
Carthage cruises to state championship over Wimberley in Texas high school football battle of unbeatens
Carthage's reign under head coach Scott Surratt continued Friday with a blowout win over Wimberley for the 4A Division II Texas high school football state championship. Surratt led the Bulldogs to their ninth state title in his 16 years at Carthage (16-0) with a 42-0 win over Wimberley (15-1), ...
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
KENS 5
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor on Cure Bowl loss, the Roadrunners' future
“We’re getting better. Three years in, we’re getting closer," Traylor said about the team's upward trajectory as it continues to seek a bowl win.
Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game
The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy. Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable. A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
WacoTrib.com
46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
What Part of Texas Has the Best BBQ?
Houston ranks 18th on the list and is one of the best places to find great BBQs. The big city offers a wide variety of meats and specialties. It also has several legacy smokehouses and newly muscled barbecue royalty. The Greater Houston region has become the epicenter of the new...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
hbsdealer.com
McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy
At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
Comments / 0