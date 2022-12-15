ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County

A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center

Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE
Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say

The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Camden County sees surge in cases following Thanksgiving

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing new positive cases of COVID-19. From Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Tuesday, Dec. 6, the county department of health announced 722 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven new COVID-related fatalities. Additionally, there were 169 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 891 for the week.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero

For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
BRIDGETON, NJ
