southjerseyobserver.com
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
Bethlehem crash leaves SUV on its roof, closes Linden Street
A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles left an SUV on its roof and closed Linden Street Friday afternoon. The collision at 12:28 p.m. in the 3100 block of Linden Street involved three vehicles, Bethlehem police said. One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County
A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
fox29.com
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center
Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
Firefighters rescue person from car after crash in Camden
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden. The Action Cam was on the scene at Walnut and South 9th streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The car went through a fence and crashed into a tree, landing...
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Lawrence Township woman charged in crash that killed landscaper
Police have charged a 73-year-old Lawrence Township woman with careless driving in connection to the crash that killed a landscaper on Mercer Road in October, according to the Princeton Police Department. The 70-year-old landscaper was using a wheeled walk-behind leaf blower to clear leaves from Mercer Road when the crash...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say
The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
fox29.com
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 man dead after shooting near Strawberry Mansion
Police say a 62-year-old man was shot in the head Friday afternoon around 2:18 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead before 3:00 p.m.
Camden County sees surge in cases following Thanksgiving
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing new positive cases of COVID-19. From Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Tuesday, Dec. 6, the county department of health announced 722 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven new COVID-related fatalities. Additionally, there were 169 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 891 for the week.
snjtoday.com
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero
For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
