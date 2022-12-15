On Saturday, U.S. Bank Stadium played host to the Minnesota Vikings 1000th game in their franchise’s history, including playoffs games, and it was the first game coached by someone named Saturday on a Saturday. The Vikings played host to the Indianapolis Colts for the occasion, and if anyone told you how this game would end when the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead, no one would have believed you.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO