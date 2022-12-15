ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
purplePTSD.com

The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings 1000th Game Ends with Largest Comeback in NFL History

On Saturday, U.S. Bank Stadium played host to the Minnesota Vikings 1000th game in their franchise’s history, including playoffs games, and it was the first game coached by someone named Saturday on a Saturday. The Vikings played host to the Indianapolis Colts for the occasion, and if anyone told you how this game would end when the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead, no one would have believed you.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Jonathan Taylor May Remember Minnesota Fondly

After a breakout season last year for the Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor hasn’t seen the same level of success in 2022. He led the league in rushing last year with 1,811 yards. It earned him high picks in fantasy football, and brought on a belief he would make a difference this season. It has been much harder sledding, but he must be excited about an opportunity against Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Defense Should Feast on Saturday

It’s weird to think that there will ever be a positive outcome for a defense that has been as bad as Ed Donatell’s unit. The Detroit Lions carved them up like a Thanksgiving turkey on Sunday, and it’s been five weeks of madness. When the Indianapolis Colts come to town on Saturday, however, the Vikings defense should find excitement in opportunity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offense (FULL)

The college football season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and over the course of the past few weeks, PurplePTSD has been compiling 2023 NFL Draft rankings for each position on the offensive side of the ball. Now that we’ve officially reached the end of those rankings, we have put each of the rankings all in one place for you to easily find them. Happy reading!
ALABAMA STATE
purplePTSD.com

(Psycho) Analyzing the 2022 Vikings Defense

Where the Vikings defense is concerned, in our ongoing love affair with the Vikings, we’re becoming…defensive. We’ve reached the point in the season where we fans have questioned our relationship with our beloved, and challenged them to make us forget the checkered past by proving that they deserve our trust, by exceeding all of our previous expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Some of the Goofy Stats from the Vikings Historic Comeback

On Saturday with the entire NFL world watching, the Minnesota Vikings followed up a sorry first half effort with the greatest comeback in NFL history. It was a terrific way to celebrate the 1000th game in franchise history, and there are some very goofy stats from the Vikings historic comeback to discuss. Here’s just a few of them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy