thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
Parry Nickerson Gets the Call to the Active Roster in Week 15
Ahead of the Minnesota Vikings matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, they made some last-minute roster moves in the final 24 hours before their game. On Friday afternoon, the Vikings announced that it would be Parry Nickerson getting the call from the practice squad at cornerback. Nickerson, a...
The Vikings 1000th Game Ends with Largest Comeback in NFL History
On Saturday, U.S. Bank Stadium played host to the Minnesota Vikings 1000th game in their franchise’s history, including playoffs games, and it was the first game coached by someone named Saturday on a Saturday. The Vikings played host to the Indianapolis Colts for the occasion, and if anyone told you how this game would end when the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead, no one would have believed you.
The Skol Debate: Is It Time to Embrace Doom and Gloom in Vikings Land?
Doom and gloom in Vikings land. It’s like peanut butter and jelly, peaches and cream, or wine and cheese: the two just go together. The Vikings’ recent shellacking at the hands of the Lions has brought a fresh infusion of woe. At various points, it’d be easy to forget that this team has piled up 10 wins and is one lonely win away from securing the North.
Oregon QB Bo Nix to return in 2023, forgo NFL Draft
Senior quarterback Bo Nix will return to Oregon for another season in 2023, instead of entering the NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram.
Jonathan Taylor May Remember Minnesota Fondly
After a breakout season last year for the Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor hasn’t seen the same level of success in 2022. He led the league in rushing last year with 1,811 yards. It earned him high picks in fantasy football, and brought on a belief he would make a difference this season. It has been much harder sledding, but he must be excited about an opportunity against Minnesota.
Vikings Defense Should Feast on Saturday
It’s weird to think that there will ever be a positive outcome for a defense that has been as bad as Ed Donatell’s unit. The Detroit Lions carved them up like a Thanksgiving turkey on Sunday, and it’s been five weeks of madness. When the Indianapolis Colts come to town on Saturday, however, the Vikings defense should find excitement in opportunity.
The View from VT: Main Defensive Problem, Darrisaw’s Return, & Pass Rusher Chance
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Heading into their Week 15 Colts Game
Can Kevin O’Connell overcome Jeff Saturday? If successful, O’Connell will help push his team to an excellent 11th win and its first division title since 2017. That’s an outcome we can all get on board with. Indeed, winning the NFC North is goal #1 for the season, and today’s game could make it a reality.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offense (FULL)
The college football season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and over the course of the past few weeks, PurplePTSD has been compiling 2023 NFL Draft rankings for each position on the offensive side of the ball. Now that we’ve officially reached the end of those rankings, we have put each of the rankings all in one place for you to easily find them. Happy reading!
(Psycho) Analyzing the 2022 Vikings Defense
Where the Vikings defense is concerned, in our ongoing love affair with the Vikings, we’re becoming…defensive. We’ve reached the point in the season where we fans have questioned our relationship with our beloved, and challenged them to make us forget the checkered past by proving that they deserve our trust, by exceeding all of our previous expectations.
Some of the Goofy Stats from the Vikings Historic Comeback
On Saturday with the entire NFL world watching, the Minnesota Vikings followed up a sorry first half effort with the greatest comeback in NFL history. It was a terrific way to celebrate the 1000th game in franchise history, and there are some very goofy stats from the Vikings historic comeback to discuss. Here’s just a few of them.
3 Things Vikings Fans Would Love to See Against the Colts
The Colts game provides an opportunity for Minnesota to get back on track. In fact, the expectation is that optimism will be restored following a dominant effort against Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts are 4-8-1 and being led by a brand new head coach with zero experience coaching in...
