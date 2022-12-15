ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One for the Record Books: South Oak Cliff Comes Back to Secure Statement Victory over PNG

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Something special is brewing in South Oak Cliff. The Golden Bears clinched their second-straight state championship with a 34-24 win over Port Neches-Groves on Friday evening in the 5A Division II State Title Game. It was the first time ever a Dallas ISD school has won back-to-back titles.
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
ULM men’s basketball dominates Lamar

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks dominated Lamar at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with an 83-59 victory. Tyreke Locure led the way with 17 points and seven assists. Jamari Blackmon was right behind with 16 points and three steals. ULM improves to 4-8 with its first win against a Division I opponent and will host Jacksonville Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for the final game before conference play begins.
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex

Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena

He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months

More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Time is Running Out to Claim Two $1 Million Mega Millions Lottery Payouts

Who wants to be a millionaire? Apparently not two Texans holding winning lottery tickets. The Texas Lottery says there are two unclaimed $1 million lottery tickets from the July 29 drawing. Both winning tickets were Quick Picks matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the...
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
