Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 6A Division II state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the fourth round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 6A DI and 6A DII playoff brackets heading into regional championship matchup between the DeSoto Eagles and the Austin Vandegrift Vipers
Duncanville overcomes North Shore to win first Texas high school football championship since 1998
The Panthers snapped a streak of four straight losses to the Mustangs in the Class 6A DI state title game
texashsfootball.com
One for the Record Books: South Oak Cliff Comes Back to Secure Statement Victory over PNG
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Something special is brewing in South Oak Cliff. The Golden Bears clinched their second-straight state championship with a 34-24 win over Port Neches-Groves on Friday evening in the 5A Division II State Title Game. It was the first time ever a Dallas ISD school has won back-to-back titles.
kjas.com
PN-G falls in State Championship, Sparklight customers unable to watch the game
The Port Neches-Groves Indians fell to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 4-A Division II State Championship game on Friday night. Meanwhile, Jasper area customers of Sparklight Cable were unable to watch the game. PN-G jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington....
WFAA
DeSoto wins second title six years after its 1st, Claude Mathis wins 1st as Eagles coach
ARLINGTON, Texas — The DeSoto Eagles won its second state championship in school history six seasons after winning their first. The Eagles defeated Austin Vandegrift in the 6A-D2 state championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, 42-17. DeSoto's first title came in 2016 in a 38-29 win over Cibolo Steele.
WFAA
South Oak Cliff becomes 1st Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state titles in history after win over Port Neches-Groves
ARLINGTON, Texas — History has been made!. South Oak Cliff (SOC) has become the first Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state championships. The Golden Bears' title in 2021 was first for a DISD school since 1958. With the history books on the line, SOC wrote in...
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
KNOE TV8
ULM men’s basketball dominates Lamar
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks dominated Lamar at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with an 83-59 victory. Tyreke Locure led the way with 17 points and seven assists. Jamari Blackmon was right behind with 16 points and three steals. ULM improves to 4-8 with its first win against a Division I opponent and will host Jacksonville Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for the final game before conference play begins.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena
He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Time is Running Out to Claim Two $1 Million Mega Millions Lottery Payouts
Who wants to be a millionaire? Apparently not two Texans holding winning lottery tickets. The Texas Lottery says there are two unclaimed $1 million lottery tickets from the July 29 drawing. Both winning tickets were Quick Picks matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the...
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
Comments / 2