SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
Police: Man found outside Seguin legal office with guns, ammo, zip-ties
SAN ANTONIO — Police in Seguin say they arrested a 56-year-old man found near a law office with multiple guns, ammo and zip-ties in his car last week—evidence that he was acting for "more than mere preparation" to potentially attack the business, employees of which were working a domestic violence case he was involved in.
Woman shot in head shortly after leaving northeast-side bar, possibly by ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO — A young woman was shot in the head shortly after she left a northeast-side bar late Tuesday night, police say. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 13500 block of O'Connor Road near Fountainwood. Police say the 24-year-old woman had just left the bar with a...
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
Family members stuck out in cold as firefighters extinguish porch fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started on the porch ignited a home just north of downtown causing moderate damage. It happened on the 1600 block of Lee Hall near I-10 around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. When crews first arrived the fire was working it's way from the front porch...
'An overwhelming day': San Antonio community marks one year since Lina Sardar Khil's disappearance
SAN ANTONIO — One year has passed and there are still few answers in the disappearance of a young San Antonio girl. Lina Sardar Khil, the only daughter of two refugees from Afghanistan, went missing on Dec. 20, 2021. Her disappearance from a northwest-side apartment complex has changed her...
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
Deadly crash shuts down highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash on the west side has closed down the highway while officials investigate what happened. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on the ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 151 West. Police say a woman in her mid 20s was ejected from her...
Man shot after confronting three men breaking into his vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his torso early Sunday after he confronted three men breaking into his vehicle on the southeast side of San Antonio. It happened around 1:44 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue. Police were dispatched to the location for a shooting...
Peter Sakai to be sworn in as county judge New Year's Day
SAN ANTONIO — Peter Sakai will be officially sworn in as Bexar County judge on New Year's Day at the Bexar County Courthouse, officially marking the position's first transition since Nelson Wolff took the seat nearly 21 years ago. The county judge-elect will be surrounded by his family and...
Police searching for suspect who ran over woman in parking lot on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot on the northwest side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:28 a.m. on the 8700 block of Wurzbach Rd. Police arrived at the scene to find the...
New video shows Lina Sardar Khil on playground moments before she disappeared one year ago
SAN ANTONIO — It has now been one year since Lina Khil went missing, and the San Antonio Police just released a new video Tuesday showing her on the day she disappeared. The 3-year-old was last seen at a playground at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021.
Soldier surprises sister at elementary school after six months in basic training
SAN ANTONIO — A solider home from basic training surprised her sister younger sister at Hillcrest Elementary. San Antonio ISD shared the sweet moment to their YouTube page in a video which now has hundreds of views. The soldier had been in basic training for six months. As she...
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after home burns down
SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service warns an arctic blast is heading to the region. For some, the cold isn’t just bitter. It’s dangerous. A family in Schertz, Texas, is living in a tent after their RV burned down. "Some people say an RV isn't a...
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
Home destroyed after heat lamp for chicken coop starts fire on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Just three days before Christmas, a family loses everything they have in a fire on the northeast side of town that started from a heat lamp for their chicken coop. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Briarcrest Street off of...
SAPD still searching for suspects who shot Uber driver, passenger after apparent argument
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly a week after an Uber driver and passenger were shot in San Antonio, police are still looking for the gunmen. Now Crime Stoppers has released a new look at the suspects, via surveillance camera photos. SAPD officials say the suspects got into an argument with...
Unfinished pools leave San Antonio families drowning in debt
SAN ANTONIO — Navy veteran Kerry Williams said she paid half the money for her pool and patio a year ago. All she has is a muddy hole. “It’s just the pit of despair and sadness,” said Williams as she looked from her porch out over the large hole in her backyard.
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
