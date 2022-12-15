ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
