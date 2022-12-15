ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Register News

Burlington County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for December

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Consider the gift of love and companionship that comes with adopting a dog or cat from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. The shelter at 35 Academy Dr. in Westampton has numerous pets who are looking to celebrate the holidays with a new loving family, and as an added incentive the shelter’s adoption fee is being waived for adult cats and adult dogs throughout December, according to Burlington County.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
snjtoday.com

Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero

For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you bought a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Brick Township this week, you might want to take a second look. A ticket sold at the Welsh Farms on Route 88 is worth $365,841. According to the New Jersey Lottery commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $365,841 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 15, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 21, 23 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket The post Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy