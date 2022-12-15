Read full article on original website
Burlington County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for December
Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Consider the gift of love and companionship that comes with adopting a dog or cat from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. The shelter at 35 Academy Dr. in Westampton has numerous pets who are looking to celebrate the holidays with a new loving family, and as an added incentive the shelter’s adoption fee is being waived for adult cats and adult dogs throughout December, according to Burlington County.
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
Hurley’s List Of The Best Cakes In Atlantic City & Cape May Areas
Below is a photo gallery, with descriptions of some of our favorite bakeries and some of the best cakes made in the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas. First, we acknowledge that our list is incomplete and we sincerely ask that you reach to us and share those that we missed.
This N.J. ‘Christmas flower’ farm grows 40K poinsettias a year
Rows and rows of the iconic “Christmas flower,” the poinsettia, fill over 100,000 square feet of glass greenhouse in a burst of festive colors every holiday season at New Jersey’s Lennon Farm Greenhouses. The family-owned farm in Burlington County grows 40,000 poinsettia plants a year in a...
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month. According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,. Two counts of aggravated assault. Unlawful possession of a weapon. Possession of a weapon for an...
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
snjtoday.com
Bridgeton Mayor Named New Jersey Heartland Hero
For decades, Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly has been assisting individuals from all walks of life through his dedicated work in the community—in his professional, public sector, or volunteer roles. For his continued commitment to the South Jersey region, New Jersey’s Heartland has named Mayor Kelly as its December 2022 Heartland Hero.
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you bought a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Brick Township this week, you might want to take a second look. A ticket sold at the Welsh Farms on Route 88 is worth $365,841. According to the New Jersey Lottery commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $365,841 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 15, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 21, 23 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket The post Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Teen arrested in shooting of Atlantic City cabdriver
An Atlantic City teen charged with shooting shooting his cabdriver in broad daylight in November. Amir Lampkin, 19, called the cab to his Ohio Avenue home Nov. 12, got in and then shot the driver, the victim told police. Three days earlier, the driver said he was called to the...
Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ
In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
