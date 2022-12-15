Ashley Park Slips Into Rhinestone Boots With Green Crocodile-Embossed Leather Pants at SiriusXM’s Town Hall

Ashley Park looked glam in green.

Ahead of the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere, the Broadway star hit SiriusXM’s Town Hall with her costars on Wednesday. The Netflix series is back on Dec. 21 with a new season, starring Park, Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and many more.

To the press event, Park donned a green leather look. She wore a cropped green jacket with crystal embellishments and crocodile-embossed print paired with matching high-waisted pants, both from Milkwhite. Under her jacket, Park added a silver bandeau top from Nue. The sparkly top featured a crossover look. Park added a necklace and earrings, as well as a few rings to accessorize her look.

The actress added more interest to her look with her shoes. She wore knee-high boots from Guiseppe Zanotti. Her Gz Gala Caleido boots feature a sharp pointed toe, as well as a thin stiletto heel that reaches just over 4 inches. The black slouchy suede boots are completely covered in multicolored rhinestone embroidery, adding shimmer to every step. The style retails for $4,579.

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach . Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

