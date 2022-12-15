Capri Highlights LGBTQIA+, Ukraine Efforts in New Social Responsibility Report

Capri Holdings recently shared new details about its work to give back to social causes it believes in.

The fashion company, which owns Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace , shared its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report on Thursday, which highlights Capri’s work related to philanthropy, human rights, diversity and inclusion, climate change and environmental sustainability during the year.

Among the company’s give-back efforts in 2022, Capri’s Michael Kors brand reached a new milestone with its Watch Hunger Stop initiative with the UN World Food Programme – donating over 30 million meals to date for children in hunger-stricken areas around the world.

CREDIT: Capri Holdings

At Versace, the Italian luxury brand launched The Versace Foundation with a $10 million pledge to further its mission of fostering, promoting and supporting programs, projects and activities designed to generate awareness of and support for the LGBTQIA+ community . According to Versace, the Foundation will engage with philanthropic organizations and community groups to support the preservation of LGBTQIA+ history and culture, as well as to promote the advancement of equality, wellness and safety.

And at Jimmy Choo, its Foundation sponsored 50 women through Women for Women International’s Stronger Women, Stronger Nations Program, including women affected by war and conflict in Iraq, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Over the course of twelve months, the sponsored women were provided resources to learn about health, human rights, business skills and support networks.

Companywide, Capri donated over 1 million euros worth of clothing to aid those displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine . The company also contributed to the World Food Programme’s emergency operation within and outside of Ukraine and made an additional donation to the UN Crisis Relief Fund.

What’s more, Capri reaffirmed its ongoing partnership with Delivering Good and has recently formed a partnership with Soles4Souls.

CREDIT: Capri Holdings

Looking at the company’s impact on climate change, Capri noted it has lowered its direct emissions by 38% compared to its 2019 pre-COVID baseline. This is driven in large part by an increase in renewable energy investments through the purchase of RECs, or renewable energy certificates, to cover its entire North American footprint.

In the same report, Capri also noted that 91% of the leather it sources comes from LWG Gold- or Silver-certified tanneries and has worked towards eliminating its use of plastics. At Jimmy Choo, for example, the company will be eliminating all polybags used around its footwear, replacing them with tissue paper beginning in 2023. The brand will also replace other on-product plastic packaging with lower-impact alternatives, such as bamboo sheets and biodegradable shoe sticks.

John D. Idol , chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, said in a statement that the company is “pleased” with the progress it has made over the past year and looks forward to continuing to share the work in the years ahead.

“Capri Holdings is a company deep with purpose,” Idol said. “Whether it’s doing our part to foster a more resilient environment, promote diversity and inclusion or give back to those in need, Capri Cares about the planet and its people. It is that purpose that drives us forward as we pursue our CSR goals with even more intention.”

Read the full report here .