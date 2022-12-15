Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Tunisia’s president urged to resign after unprecedented low turnout for elections
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian opposition figures called Sunday for the president’s resignation after disastrous parliamentary elections in which less than 9 percent of voters cast ballots. The mass voter disavowal was a dramatic development for the country that was the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings against...
Israel deports Palestinian lawyer, activist to France
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France after claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, drawing a rare condemnation from the French government. The expulsion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where most...
Slovak leader sets framework for early election after coalition government collapses
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president formally dismissed the country’s government on Friday, a day after it lost a no-confidence vote in Parliament, and set the framework for holding an early election by mid-2023. President Zuzana Caputova gave Parliament a deadline by the end of January to...
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Government’s Rwanda policy to deport asylum seekers is lawful, High Court rules
The Rwanda policy is lawful but the government did not “properly consider the circumstances” of some asylum seekers selected for deportation, the High Court has ruled.Lord Justice Lewis quashed the decisions to remove eight people who launched legal challenges against plans to send them to Kigali, and said they must be reconsidered by the home secretary.But he added: “We have concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than the UK.”The judge, who considered the case alongside Mr Justice...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: drone strike on Kyiv; UK to announce new artillery package
Nine Iranian-made drones shot down in capital, say officials; Rishi Sunak to unveil £250m in military support during leaders’ meeting in Latvia
WATCH: State Department responds to Russia on Patriot missiles
The State Department hit back after the Kremlin warned Washington that any Patriot systems and U.S. personnel deployed to Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters “the only provocative measures that have been...
Russia's war has stalled a next-gen US nuclear reactor backed by Bill Gates – because it's lost its sole supplier of uranium
TerraPower has delayed a demo of its flagship nuclear reactor project in Wyoming by at least two years. The nuclear innovation company said it's unable to get uranium fuel from any source other than Russia. TerraPower has received backing from Bill Gates and the US DOE for its advanced nuclear...
Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal
Judges at Britain's High Court say the U.K. government's controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal
What to watch for as the Jan. 6 committee cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
Kherson’s rapid fall at start of Russian invasion leaves unanswered questions
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When about 100 Russian troops rolled into Kherson’s Lilac Park on the morning of March 1, Oleh Shornik was one of about 20 lightly armed Ukrainian volunteers who didn’t stand a chance against them. Ukraine’s military was nowhere to be seen, and Russian...
Ukraine businesses to receive $2 billion in international loans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Private businesses in Ukraine are in line to receive $2 billion in financing arranged by the International Finance Corp. to help rebuild the country’s agriculture and fuel import industries and other ventures, which have faced extensive losses because of the war. The IFC, a member...
Iran arrests actress Taraneh Alidoosti for denouncing execution over protests
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after...
WATCH: Biden promises visit to sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Watch Biden’s remarks in...
EU’s new rules could clash with Musk’s tweaks to Twitter
LONDON (AP) — Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital...
Gas prices have dropped but still strain some drivers
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0