Yellowjackets Renewed for Season 3, Way Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Yellowjackets hive: Prepare to celebrate.

Showtime has renewed the mystery thriller for Season 3 , three months ahead of the series’ Season 2 premiere, our sister site Deadline reports.

Earlier in December, Showtime announced that the hit survival drama will kick off its anticipated second season on Sunday, March 26; subscribers will be able to stream the premiere two days early, on Friday, March 24.

The drama about a high school girls’ soccer team involved in a plane crash in the 1990s — starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress — wrapped its first season in January 2021. The Season 1 finale revealed how team captain Jackie, played by Ella Purnell, died. ( Read our recap and get more answers from our post-episode conversation with series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson .)

As previously reported, Season 2 cast additions include Six Feet Under ‘s Lauren Ambrose (as the adult version of Liv Hewson’s Vanessa “Van” Palmer) Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘s Simone Kessell (as the adult version of Courtney Eaton’s Lottie) and Lord of the Rings vet Elijah Wood (as a dedicated Citizen Detective who will give Ricci’s Misty quite the challenge).

Are you excited that there’s even more Yellowjackets in the offing? Swarm the comments and let us hear about it!