Avon, CT

Avon voters approve roundabout, other changes to Old Farms Rd.

By Wtic News
 3 days ago

Voters in Avon have approved a $5.5 million project that will reset a narrow section of Old Farms Rd. It includes the construction of a much-debated roundabout at the intersection with Scoville Rd., next to Avon Old Farms School.

The move to go forward with the project won a Wednesday referendum, 1,330-1,018.

In a report issued in October, town officials cite the traffic dangers of the current Scoville Rd. crossing and the adjoining roadway, reporting that, "The area experiences a large number of accidents when compared to similar corridors in the state."

Opponents say the roundabout and other changes will detract from the road's scenic qualities, and they question the safety benefits of the plan.

The cost of the project will be covered by state funds, according to the town.

Hartford, CT
