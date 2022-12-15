Detroit's Giant Slide fail named 2022 Clip of the Year by Jimmy Kimmel with performance by Gmac Cash [WATCH]

DETROIT (WWJ) -- As we reflect on 2022, it’s hard to forget that moment this summer when Detroit made international news for a rather ridiculous reason.

In August, a video of the reopening of Belle Isle’s giant slide went viral after overly-slippery conditions sent riders flying through the air at high speeds.

What followed were a series of videos showing particularly painful trips down the Belle Isle attraction — one of which belonged to WWJ’s own Charlie Langton.

At the time, the “epic fail”-style videos were featured by a variety of news outlets, along with the song “Giant Slide,” released by Detroit rapper Gmac Cash as a tribute to the viral phenomenon.

On Wednesday night, the Belle Isle giant slide was named the 2022 Clip of the Year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and Gmac Cash himself stopped by to accept the award.

Standing in front of a video compilation of some of the most brutally bumpy rides, the rapper, along with several dancers costumed in casts and bandages, performed the song live for the audience.

The giant slide is featured at the 7:34 mark, with the musical performance starting at 11:22.