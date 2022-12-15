ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Giant Slide fail named 2022 Clip of the Year by Jimmy Kimmel with performance by Gmac Cash [WATCH]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJcAR_0jjyr0rL00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- As we reflect on 2022, it’s hard to forget that moment this summer when Detroit made international news for a rather ridiculous reason.

In August, a video of the reopening of Belle Isle’s giant slide went viral after overly-slippery conditions sent riders flying through the air at high speeds.

What followed were a series of videos showing particularly painful trips down the Belle Isle attraction — one of which belonged to WWJ’s own Charlie Langton.

At the time, the “epic fail”-style videos were featured by a variety of news outlets, along with the song “Giant Slide,” released by Detroit rapper Gmac Cash as a tribute to the viral phenomenon.

On Wednesday night, the Belle Isle giant slide was named the 2022 Clip of the Year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and Gmac Cash himself stopped by to accept the award.

Standing in front of a video compilation of some of the most brutally bumpy rides, the rapper, along with several dancers costumed in casts and bandages, performed the song live for the audience.

The giant slide is featured at the 7:34 mark, with the musical performance starting at 11:22.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Executive chef Nik Cole prepares for ‘The Take Over’ holiday giveback in Detroit

Nik Cole is an executive chef and storyteller who turned her passions into successful businesses. What started out as a small dinner party, turned into two booming entities: Fried Chicken & Caviar and The SpeakEasy Detroit Storyteller’s Edition. With the help of her co-owner and business partner Chi Walker, both businesses were born in 2018. Fast forward to present day, the dynamic duo plans to once again to bring their services and talents to 4th Annual ‘The Take Over’ holiday event, set to happen in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m..
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

USA TODAY ANNOUNCES AMERICA’S THANKSGIVING PARADE® PRESENTED BY GARDNER WHITE AS THE NUMBER ONE HOLIDAY PARADE IN AMERICA

Detroit, Mich., December 16, 2022 – America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White has been named Best Holiday Parade in America by the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Detroit’s beloved Thanksgiving tradition also received this incredible award in 2018 and 2019. Produced by the Parade Company, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White is broadcast in more than 185 television markets across the country and just celebrated its 96th year on Woodward Avenue. An image is available here.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant

Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
DETROIT, MI
AdWeek

Jason Carr Fired from WDIV After Complaining About Station On-Air

WDIV morning host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at the Detroit NBC affiliate after he expressed frustration with co-workers on the air. The Detroit Free Press said Carr was let go sometime last week because he criticized his co-workers during a Jason Carr Live segment on December 6.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979.   With so many things revolving...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy