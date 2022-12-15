ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Officer shoots armed man after reports of threats in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is injured after being shot by a Kelso police officer early Sunday morning. The Kelso Police Department said just before midnight Sunday, the Longview Police Department responded to a man with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was threatening himself, his wife and children. The Kelso Police Department was called in as mutual aid. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and a Kelso officer shot him.
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

1 arrested after late-night dumpster fire in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a series of fires were reported in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Around 10 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast after someone reported a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Police developed a suspect description from surveillance footage.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water

Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting

Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
GRESHAM, OR

