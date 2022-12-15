Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84
Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.
kptv.com
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is injured after being shot by a Kelso police officer early Sunday morning. The Kelso Police Department said just before midnight Sunday, the Longview Police Department responded to a man with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was threatening himself, his wife and children. The Kelso Police Department was called in as mutual aid. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and a Kelso officer shot him.
Chronicle
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
kptv.com
1 arrested after late-night dumpster fire in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a series of fires were reported in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Around 10 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast after someone reported a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Police developed a suspect description from surveillance footage.
kptv.com
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near a crash that killed one person in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. On Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading east on Northeast Prescott Street struck a telephone pole and...
KATU.com
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water
Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting
Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
kptv.com
Portland traffic stop yields felon, loaded AR-15, body armor
A 43-year-old felon was arrested during a Portland traffic stop with a fully-loaded AR-15 and body armor, police said Saturday.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1.5 Million for Man Charged in Grisly SW Washington Casino Stabbings
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
Centennial neighborhood roll-over crash, 1 hospitalized in critical condition
One man is in critical condition after a crash in the Centennial neighborhood, authorities say.
kptv.com
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
actionnews5.com
kptv.com
City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
