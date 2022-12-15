ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg Police arrest suspect of October fatal shooting

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department has announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in October.

According to police, Tyedajah Wyatt, who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Chyna Pegram on Oct. 22 on the 2000 block of East Washington Street, was arrested without incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jANs6_0jjypyMk00
2000 East Washington Street in Petersburg
Former Virginia-based attorney, Army Officer indicted for cyberstalking, witness tampering

Wyatt has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

