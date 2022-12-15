Petersburg Police arrest suspect of October fatal shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department has announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in October.

According to police, Tyedajah Wyatt, who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Chyna Pegram on Oct. 22 on the 2000 block of East Washington Street, was arrested without incident.

2000 East Washington Street in Petersburg

Wyatt has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

