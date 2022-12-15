ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Of puppies, hope and healing

My family was out shopping last weekend and when they returned, I was told my daughters had bought me a present that was too large to wrap. I was instructed to sit in the living room with my eyes closed, which I did…until a warm furry body was placed in my lap.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia History: A Baby Boomer’s Christmas

Many popular images and traditions of Christmas come from the Baby Boom years. With the dark days of World War II behind them, many Olympia families wanted to celebrate the holiday in style. Here’s a look back into Olympia history at a Baby Boomer’s Christmas. What is the...
OLYMPIA, WA
auburnexaminer.com

I Love You, Now Go Away

After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend

If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Weekend Set to Be Chilly as Next Week May Bring Snow

The first low-confidence forecast by the National Weather Service earlier this week anticipated the weekend and following days to bring the state’s coldest weather this year. While snow is still likely in the coming week and the Cascades are set to receive a heavy blanket, temperatures have trended warmer...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Rust Mansion to Be Listed on Sotheby’s Virtual Auction Platform

The recently restored Rust Mansion soon will be one of the premium properties listed on Sotheby’s worldwide concierge auction website. Listing broker Michael Morrison of Tacoma-based Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty said inclusion on Sotheby’s auction platform is a boon for the historic home and the surrounding community.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Stand Behind Our Nurses

I am writing this letter in support of the Providence Centralia Hospital nurses and all health care workers in the community. I have worked as a nurse in many roles over the years, both union, non-union, bedside and administrative duties. I currently work as an advanced practice nurse practitioner, which expands my scope of practice to include diagnostic and prescriptive authority.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Twins wanted for murder in Lacey

In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis City Council Declines to Fund Westside Park Improvements

The Chehalis City Council on Monday decided not to fund improvements to Westside Park, with members instead noting such funding should be provided by the Chehalis Foundation. Chehalis Facilities Manager Andrew Hunziker brought the proposal for funding for a new playground and other improvements at the city’s Westside Park using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during Monday’s regular meeting of the council.
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy