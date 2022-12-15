Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
thejoltnews.com
Of puppies, hope and healing
My family was out shopping last weekend and when they returned, I was told my daughters had bought me a present that was too large to wrap. I was instructed to sit in the living room with my eyes closed, which I did…until a warm furry body was placed in my lap.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia History: A Baby Boomer’s Christmas
Many popular images and traditions of Christmas come from the Baby Boom years. With the dark days of World War II behind them, many Olympia families wanted to celebrate the holiday in style. Here’s a look back into Olympia history at a Baby Boomer’s Christmas. What is the...
auburnexaminer.com
I Love You, Now Go Away
After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: All I Want for Christmas Is for You to Sing
Christmas is magical for many different reasons. For me, I love that it’s one of the few times of the year when it’s still socially acceptable to burst into song. Even better, a lot of folks will sing along. As we enter the last week before Christmas (and...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Teen Barrel Racer Places First in World Finals
Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing. Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
Chronicle
Weekend Set to Be Chilly as Next Week May Bring Snow
The first low-confidence forecast by the National Weather Service earlier this week anticipated the weekend and following days to bring the state’s coldest weather this year. While snow is still likely in the coming week and the Cascades are set to receive a heavy blanket, temperatures have trended warmer...
Chronicle
Lewis County PUD Employees Donate $4,500 to Lewis County Food Bank Coalition
Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) Employee and Union Fund members raised $4,500 for the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition (LCFBC). The funds were donated to the coalition on Wednesday when a large ceremonial check was given to the food bank. All of the funds were raised through donations and...
Chronicle
Robbery Witness at Capital Mall Fires Gun in Air, Thurston County Police Say
A 75-year-old Olympia resident fired his gun into the air during a robbery at Capital Mall Friday night, according to police. Although the man had the proper paperwork to carry a concealed weapon, police ask that residents not take the law into their own hands, Lt. Paul Lower said. “That...
Tri-City Herald
Washington man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire
A 30-year-old man kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home brought flowers to her door Friday morning in Waller, Washington, but when the red-and-yellow bouquet wasn’t enough to patch things up, Pierce County deputies say he picked up a shovel, then an ax. Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to...
southsoundbiz.com
Rust Mansion to Be Listed on Sotheby’s Virtual Auction Platform
The recently restored Rust Mansion soon will be one of the premium properties listed on Sotheby’s worldwide concierge auction website. Listing broker Michael Morrison of Tacoma-based Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty said inclusion on Sotheby’s auction platform is a boon for the historic home and the surrounding community.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Stand Behind Our Nurses
I am writing this letter in support of the Providence Centralia Hospital nurses and all health care workers in the community. I have worked as a nurse in many roles over the years, both union, non-union, bedside and administrative duties. I currently work as an advanced practice nurse practitioner, which expands my scope of practice to include diagnostic and prescriptive authority.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Bank Seeks to Head Off Bank Run Amid the Great Depression in 1932
The First Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust Company in Centralia apparently persuaded nearly all of its depositors to sign an agreement it believed would protect the bank’s solvency, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 17, 1932. The plan followed the passage of a resolution by the Centralia City Commission two...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
q13fox.com
Twins wanted for murder in Lacey
In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
Chronicle
Chehalis City Council Declines to Fund Westside Park Improvements
The Chehalis City Council on Monday decided not to fund improvements to Westside Park, with members instead noting such funding should be provided by the Chehalis Foundation. Chehalis Facilities Manager Andrew Hunziker brought the proposal for funding for a new playground and other improvements at the city’s Westside Park using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during Monday’s regular meeting of the council.
Chronicle
YMCA Seeks Court Action Against Lewis County After Land Use Decision
Earlier this fall, the YMCA of Greater Seattle needed the Lewis County commissioners to approve a rezone of about 500 acres of forest resource land north of Mineral Lake as the next step in its quest to build the organization’s first new overnight youth camp in a century. But...
