SANTA CRUZ – A woman was arrested in Santa Cruz Friday in connection with a DUI and child endangerment.Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment exposing a child under the age of 18 to unreasonable risk of harm, DUI and having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, according to the California Highway Patrol.On Friday at 3:01 a.m., officers contacted Lopez while she was passed out in her car in front of 124 3rd Street, according to the CHP.During the ensuing DUI investigation, Lopez informed officers her 4-year-old daughter was alone sleeping at their home nearby.Officers requested the Santa Cruz Police Department respond to the residence and conduct a welfare check on the 4-year-old.The daughter was located alone at the home, and police contacted Child Protective Services to take custody of her, according to the CHP.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO