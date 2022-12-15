Read full article on original website
BMW crashes into Mountain View post office
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building. No injuries were reported. The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police […]
Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
Man arrested after bizarre chase
WATSONVILLE— A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a bizarre low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt.Donny Thul.
Los Gatos apartment building fire displaces several families
There was a loud bang before a fire ignited that rendered four units uninhabitable in a Los Gatos apartment building. A home security camera nearby recorded the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
3 arrested for stealing large amounts of gas over many weeks
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security […]
Santa Clara County fire crews rescue girl from hollowed-out tree
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire […]
Woman arrested for DUI admits to leaving 4-year-old daughter home alone
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
Los Gatos, CA - This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate. "I’m smelling...
Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
Santa Cruz police discover possible human remains
Santa Cruz woman accused of DUI, child endangerment
Falling eucalyptus tree kills 2, seriously injures 4 on Highway 101
Falling eucalyptus tree kills two on U.S. 101
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
Two Killed in Multi-Car Crash After Tree Fell on Highway 101
Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says
At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.
