Thousands of hot tubs recalled over potential for dangerously hot temperatures

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

CHINO, Calif. ( WXIN ) — More than 23,000 hot tubs are being recalled because the temperature sensor may not reflect the true heat of the water.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recall involves Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 collection hot tubs and Sundance Spas 680, 780, 880 and 980 Series spas. The hot tubs were sold by authorized Sundance Spas or Jacuzzi Hot Tubs dealers nationwide from July 2021 through December 2022.

  • Recalled Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 or J-500 collection hot tubs (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled Sundance Spa 680, 780, 880 or 980 series spas (Photo//CPSC)
    Location of the model number and serial number inside the equipment bay of the hot tub (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated after the company received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings.

One report from a Jacuzzi J-355 owner said their hot tub was showing 101 degrees Fahrenheit, but as soon as they stepped in, they experienced searing pain. A kitchen thermometer indicated the water was actually 126 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another report from a Sundance Spa 780 series owner said their unit was set at 98 degrees Fahrenheit, but the water felt extremely hot. Testing indicated that the water was actually 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

The CPSC has warned people about the dangers of high hot tub water temperatures for decades. In a 1979 news release, the commission said hot tub water temperatures should never exceed 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The CPSC said soaking in water above 102 degrees Fahrenheit can cause fetal damage during the first three months of pregnancy, resulting in the birth of a brain-damaged or deformed child. For that reason, they recommended that pregnant women should stick to the 100-degree maximum rule.

Sundance Spas, Inc., which also does business as Jacuzzi Hot Tubs, is working to repair the hot tubs. Until people can get that repair scheduled, they encourage owners to use an accurate external thermometer to confirm the water temperature to be no higher than 104 degrees prior to entering the hot tub to prevent injuries and burns.

People can enter their serial number can into the recall links, www.sundancespas.com/en-us/recall.html or www.jacuzzi.com/en-us/recall.html , to identify hot tubs with the recalled sensor. They can also a local authorized Jacuzzi dealer or Sundance Spas dealer to schedule a free repair.

Anyone with questions can contact Sundance Spas at 800-549-1502 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email TempSensor@jacuzzi.com for Jacuzzi brands and TempSensor@sundancespas.com for Sundance Spas brands.

