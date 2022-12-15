Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
As ERs fill, docs beg employers not to require notes from sick workers
As local emergency rooms, urgent care centers and walk-in clinics fill with patients reporting respiratory distress, Tri-City doctors have a plea to employers: Be flexible. If an employee calls in sick, do not require a note from a doctor. Sick employees who can’t immediately access doctors often turn to emergency...
WB I-90 closed at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass due to crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you are heading westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you should expect long delays in the area. WSDOT says WB I-90 is closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. WSDOT says chains are required eastbound at North Bend. They also say that a detour is available via US 97 to...
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
FOX 11 and 41
Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KUOW
A 3.5-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens near Pasco have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are deliberating how to transport, bury, compost, or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like armored spikes on the trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the...
Need thoughtful, local gifts? Check out our Tri-Cities holiday shopping guide
From recently opened stores to longtime favorites, your gift is sure to be a hit.
610KONA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 26th Annual Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it’s Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church. Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats. Two high school steel...
nbcrightnow.com
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities
PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight
Westbound Interstate 90 has re-opened near Ellensburg at milepost 91. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a jackknifed semi-truck has been cleared. WSDOT says the truck was removed around 9 p.m. The passes continue to get hit with heavy snow. In parts of the Puget Sound area, snow, rain,...
Wishing Tree for Pups in Need this Christmas
Head over the Lucky Puppy Grooming Facebook page and browse their latest posts to see all the fuzzy faces and the fun Christmas quotes. While you are there, check out the Christmas tree they have on display to help fill Christmas wish lists from puppies, who are waiting to be adopted from the Pit Bull Pen.
Comments / 1