Toppenish, WA

tricitiesbusinessnews.com

As ERs fill, docs beg employers not to require notes from sick workers

As local emergency rooms, urgent care centers and walk-in clinics fill with patients reporting respiratory distress, Tri-City doctors have a plea to employers: Be flexible. If an employee calls in sick, do not require a note from a doctor. Sick employees who can’t immediately access doctors often turn to emergency...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
PASCO, WA
MyNorthwest

I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight

Westbound Interstate 90 has re-opened near Ellensburg at milepost 91. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a jackknifed semi-truck has been cleared. WSDOT says the truck was removed around 9 p.m. The passes continue to get hit with heavy snow. In parts of the Puget Sound area, snow, rain,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
102.7 KORD

Wishing Tree for Pups in Need this Christmas

Head over the Lucky Puppy Grooming Facebook page and browse their latest posts to see all the fuzzy faces and the fun Christmas quotes. While you are there, check out the Christmas tree they have on display to help fill Christmas wish lists from puppies, who are waiting to be adopted from the Pit Bull Pen.
KENNEWICK, WA

