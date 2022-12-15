Read full article on original website
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Road Dogg Praises AJ Styles, Says He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
In the latest episode of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Road Dogg praised the work of AJ Styles and then made a bold claim that Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. It remains to be seen if those goes as well as the last time he namedropped The Hitman. He previously took some heat online for saying that Hart wasn’t that great. He also ranked Styles above Kenny Omega.
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Being Hand-Picked To Work With CM Punk, All Out Derailing Plans For Punk vs. The Firm
On a recent edition of The Sessions, Stokely Hathaway revealed that he was “hand-picked” to work with CM Punk until the All Out debacle scuttled plans for The Firm, gave his thoughts on the different members, and spoke of his pride in working with Jade and the Baddies versus Athena. Read on for the highlights!
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match
Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Saraya Jokes In Response to Claim She’s ‘Copying From Paige’
Saraya was accused of “copying from Paige” in a (hopefully) joking comment on Twitter, and she responded in kind. The AEW star and WWE alumna was tagged in a post by a Twitter user who wrote, “i’ll say it.. @Saraya is copying from paige, wherever her twitter is.” In response, Saraya shared a Photoshopped pic of herself standing over…er, herself, writing:
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Is HHH a Better Booker than Vince McMahon?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. It has been a while, but I’m sure you’re all familiar with the format of this column – a statement is made on a pro-wrestling issue and a writer explains why this is true or false. Today, that writer will be me!
Bobby Fish Compares His Time in WWE and AEW, Where He Fit Best
Bobby Fish was part of both the WWE and AEW rosters, and he recently talked about where he thinks he fit best. Fish was a guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about his time in both companies, where he had runs alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. You can check out the highlights below:
Young Rock Rises To Second-Highest Viewership of Season Three
Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the week before, getting the second-highest viewership of the season. The show had 1.278 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.36 million. The rating was 0.2, which is consistent with previous weeks.
Quincy Elliott Reveals He’s Been Medically Cleared
In a post on Twitter, Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. He will be at tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa. He wrote: “Medically Cleared!! And I’m in the BAD BITCHMAS SPIRIT! See U 2night.”
Dolph Ziggler On His Ring Gear, Being Told Not To Wear Certain Sets Again
Dolph Ziggler has had several sets of ring gear, and he recently talked about how some of them didn’t fly with WWE. The WWE star spoke with the Archive of B-sox recently and was asked about the various ring gear that he’s worn over the years and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Chris Jericho Shoots Down Report Of How Much He Made in NJPW
Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.
Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Championship Has Gone Missing
Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship is missing, according to the rapper himself. Snoop, who received the title during the WrestleMania 38 launch party, posted to Instagram and noted that he brought the belt out on tour and that it is now missing, writing:. “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I...
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
Karrion Kross Talks About His Off-Camera History With Drew McIntyre
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Karrion Kross made a point to mention how much support he received from Drew McIntyre after Kross’ WWE release last year. He also credited McIntyre’s talent as a co-worker and expressed his appreciation for his abilities. You can read a few highlights from Kross and watch the full episode below.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Hypes Tonight’s Rampage, MJF Reacts To New AEW Shirt
– Renee Paquette is promoting tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage in a very particular sort of way. Paquette posted to her Twitter account on Friday to hype the show, noting that her husband Jon Moxley nearly loses an ear in his match with Sammy Guevara. Paquette wrote:. “Since I...
Various News: Willow Nightingale Appears On Hey! (EW), NJPW Releases KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito Match
– Willow Nightingale was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show, which released on Sunday, below:. – NJPW has released the KENTA vs Bad Dude Tito match from the latest NJPW Strong on YouTube:
