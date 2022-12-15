Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
Sun returns for Sunday, but temperatures remain chilly before Arctic air arrives before Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds will clear out of the region tonight and into the overnight, making for another cold morning for Sunday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon enough though the sunshine has returned. Sub-freezing readings continue into Monday as the First Alert Weather Team tracks an unsettled pattern that […]
New Columbus restaurant set to open next week in historic City Mills building along the river
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seven years ago, historic City Mills just north of downtown Columbus was dangerously close to being lost. Not now. The mill has been refurbished and turned into a boutique hotel. The finishing piece is a restaurant that opens next week. The two old mill buildings date back to the late 1800s […]
Sunny & Cool For Sunday, Very COLD Temps On The Way For Christmas Weekend!
TODAY: A beautiful but chilly Sunday is on tap with highs in the low to mid-50s. Overnight lows tonight will see temps dip into the upper 20s. MONDAY: Monday will start out with a few clouds but dry conditions. Late afternoon clouds will be on the increase and we could see an isolated shower late. […]
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements. The renovations will happen over 10 years. The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.
Who is House of Heroes?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
LaGrange Police looking for Hop In burglary suspects; requesting public assistance
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Hop In located on West Point Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is asking for public help to identify the suspects. If anyone has information regarding the identities of the suspects, contact Detective William Norris at 706-833-2677.
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant will be closing at the end of the month, according to a document obtained exclusively by WRBL. After years of not making mandated upgrades to the plant and being hit with a multi-million dollar jury verdict, Continental Carbon Company will shut down on […]
Beyond Drag Race: How drag led this Southerner on a journey of self-discovery
This story was part of our Black Joy newsletter highlighting celebrating Black queer life. Sign up now to receive Black Joy in your inbox twice a week!. If I was looking for ambassadors of Black queer joy, Fitzgerald “Fitz” Webb would definitely be one of them. The 27-year-old...
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
Man dead in Opelika officer involved shooting after alleged knife incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident. According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call […]
