WTVM

CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
WTVM

Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements. The renovations will happen over 10 years. The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.
WTVM

Who is House of Heroes?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
WTVM

Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
WRBL News 3

CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
WRBL News 3

Man dead in Opelika officer involved shooting after alleged knife incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident. According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call […]
