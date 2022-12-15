Read full article on original website
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
First major snowstorm of the season leaves thousands without power
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet snow, causing power outages across the state. Power companies continue to restore power for customers impacted by the storm that hit the area Friday and Saturday. Central Maine Power has more than 1,500 line and tree...
All state offices are closing early Friday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday evening that all state offices will be closing early Friday at 1:00 p.m. due to expected inclement weather worsening later in the day. The Governor strongly urges all Mainers to drive cautiously when making their way home.
Accumulating snowfall this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A First Alert Day is in effect for inland areas tonight, Saturday and Sunday. A low pressure system will move through the northeast tonight and through the weekend. Winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are already in effect as the storm moves in. Snow will continue to move north through the evening and overnight. Snow is expected to continue Saturday and slowly taper off from south to north Saturday night into Sunday morning. A rain/snow mix is expected along the coast. Snow will linger in northern Maine through Sunday. Snow accumulations along the coast will be 1-3″. South and east of the interstate 3-6″. North and west of the interstate 6-10″ with pockets of 10+ in the mountains. Expect heavy, wet snow.
Snow, Mix & Rain Developing This Afternoon & Evening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, off the Mid-Atlantic region this morning, will slowly move northeastward towards southern New England by this evening. As the storm approaches, we’ll see light snow inland and light mixed rain/snow for coastal areas, developing from southwest to northeast across the state this afternoon and evening. Some spots could see light accumulation of a coating to an inch by later this evening. High temperatures today will be in the 30s to near 40°. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient over the area will be tightening with winds becoming gusty today. Gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible especially this afternoon and evening with the strongest winds along the coast. Precipitation will become steadier and heavier tonight, especially after midnight. We’ll see snow for inland and northern areas, while coastal areas see rain/snow mix. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most spots overnight. Northeast winds will gust to 30-40 MPH at times during the overnight hours.
