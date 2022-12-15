AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Hospitals are experiencing staffing issues, but are they connected to the vaccine mandate put in place during the Covid pandemic?. Jenn Plant, RN and Chief Nursing Officer at Cary Medical Center, “It wasn’t a large volume of people that affected us and it’s nothing that we’ve been seeing coming through. I think it’s pretty well known if you’re gonna be working in a hospital that you need to be Covid vaccinated. You need to be flu vaccinated. So it hasn’t really caused a huge issue. We’re still seeing plenty of nursing students come through, so that’s been extremely encouraging.”

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO