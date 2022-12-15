ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Q 96.1

Two People Injured After Car Strikes Delivery Van in Presque Isle

An expectant mother and a young person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police and Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to the collision on the Washburn Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound on the Washburn Road struck the van on the passenger side head-on. Two people in car taken to the hospital in Presque Isle following Tuesday collision.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q97.9

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Mid-December Nor’easter to Dump Snow across Maine & New Brunswick

The bare December landscape we’ve been seeing across Maine and New Brunswick will be transformed into a winter wonderland one week before Christmas. A slow-moving storm system is expected to dump a significant amount of snow on northern Maine and New Brunswick this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday and Sunday south of the Mars Hill area. Areas from Presque Isle northward are under a Winter Weather Advisory through the weekend.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95

SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
SHERMAN, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Presque Isle Criminal Docket – August, 2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Presque Isle Courthouse in August. Harley D. Simon, 43, Dyer Brook: theft of services, probation revoked. Cindy Deschaine, 56, Presque Isle: theft by deception (three counts), 30 days in jail (first, third), 364...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

35-Year-Old Man Indicted for Standoff with Police in Van Buren, Maine

A 35-year-old Van Buren man has been indicted for a standoff with police in Van Buren in October 2022. Barricaded Himself in a Home and Claimed He Had a Gun. Corey Vick is facing multiple charges related to the incident where he allegedly assaulted two people outside their home on October 25. He then barricaded himself in a house on Castonguay Road and claimed he had a gun.
VAN BUREN, ME
wagmtv.com

County hospitals weigh in on if the vaccine mandate is still impacting staffing

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Hospitals are experiencing staffing issues, but are they connected to the vaccine mandate put in place during the Covid pandemic?. Jenn Plant, RN and Chief Nursing Officer at Cary Medical Center, “It wasn’t a large volume of people that affected us and it’s nothing that we’ve been seeing coming through. I think it’s pretty well known if you’re gonna be working in a hospital that you need to be Covid vaccinated. You need to be flu vaccinated. So it hasn’t really caused a huge issue. We’re still seeing plenty of nursing students come through, so that’s been extremely encouraging.”
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’

A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

