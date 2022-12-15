Read full article on original website
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Delivery Van in Presque Isle
An expectant mother and a young person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police and Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to the collision on the Washburn Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound on the Washburn Road struck the van on the passenger side head-on. Two people in car taken to the hospital in Presque Isle following Tuesday collision.
Teacher Honored for Helping Officer Handcuff a Man in Fort Kent, Maine
A 40-year-old special education teacher in Fort Kent has been given an award for helping a police officer handcuff a man carrying an ax in the downtown area on November 24. Teacher Helps Officer Put Handcuffs on Man with an Ax. Derrick Cooper was able to help Officer Daniel Plourde...
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
Mid-December Nor’easter to Dump Snow across Maine & New Brunswick
The bare December landscape we’ve been seeing across Maine and New Brunswick will be transformed into a winter wonderland one week before Christmas. A slow-moving storm system is expected to dump a significant amount of snow on northern Maine and New Brunswick this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday and Sunday south of the Mars Hill area. Areas from Presque Isle northward are under a Winter Weather Advisory through the weekend.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Presque Isle Criminal Docket – August, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Presque Isle Courthouse in August. Harley D. Simon, 43, Dyer Brook: theft of services, probation revoked. Cindy Deschaine, 56, Presque Isle: theft by deception (three counts), 30 days in jail (first, third), 364...
35-Year-Old Man Indicted for Standoff with Police in Van Buren, Maine
A 35-year-old Van Buren man has been indicted for a standoff with police in Van Buren in October 2022. Barricaded Himself in a Home and Claimed He Had a Gun. Corey Vick is facing multiple charges related to the incident where he allegedly assaulted two people outside their home on October 25. He then barricaded himself in a house on Castonguay Road and claimed he had a gun.
New Business Potential at Popular Location in Fort Fairfield, Maine
A very well known location in Fort Fairfield is a great opportunity for an entrepreneur. Fort Fairfield would love to see a place serving food and offering up some delicious pizza and other items. The diner is a great meeting spot to hang out with family and see neighbors. Plus, there are apartments to rent in the heart of town.
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in southern Aroostook County late Thursday night shut down the highway for several hours and the cleanup continued Friday morning. Maine State Police report 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev of Moncton, New Brunswick was traveling north on I-95 in Ludlow around 10:05 p.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid a moose.
County hospitals weigh in on if the vaccine mandate is still impacting staffing
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Hospitals are experiencing staffing issues, but are they connected to the vaccine mandate put in place during the Covid pandemic?. Jenn Plant, RN and Chief Nursing Officer at Cary Medical Center, “It wasn’t a large volume of people that affected us and it’s nothing that we’ve been seeing coming through. I think it’s pretty well known if you’re gonna be working in a hospital that you need to be Covid vaccinated. You need to be flu vaccinated. So it hasn’t really caused a huge issue. We’re still seeing plenty of nursing students come through, so that’s been extremely encouraging.”
Fort Kent teacher who helped handcuff ax-carrying man receives hero award
Derrick Cooper wasn't expecting to assist an arrest when he was on his way downtown in Fort Kent on Thanksgiving.
Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’
A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
Presque Isle Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Homicides in Castle Hill, Maine
Forty-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences for murdering two men in Castle Hill in 2019. Bobby Nightingale Gets Two Life Sentences for Castle Hill Murders. A jury found him guilty of the crimes in August of 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allan Curtis were killed...
