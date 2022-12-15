Read full article on original website
North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on […]
‘Not a kid’s game’: NC Lottery warns of giving lottery tickets as holiday gifts
The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win
A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
DMV staffing struggles continue in North Carolina despite raises and bonuses
State transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.
Dec. 16: How gas prices have changed in the last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A gallon of gas was $3.18 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington. And while prices have been falling to year-ago […]
Charlotte Stories
NC Treasurer’s ‘Unclaimed’ Account Just Surpassed $1 Billion – You Might Have Money Waiting
There is currently about $1.02 billion in unclaimed cash that is rightfully owed to North Carolina residents. According to the NC Treasurer’s website, most of the money comes from uncollected wages, insurance reimbursements or payouts, escrowed deposits (rent, utilities, etc), and stocks. Funds will usually become unclaimed when a company loses track of the consumer from an incorrect address or other missing info. “By law, these funds are escheated, or turned over, to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping,” the site notes.
The ‘top’ place for hot chocolate in North Carolina, according to Yelp
Temperatures are cooling across the country, but our chocolate is only getting hotter.
Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Coastal restoration firms show off living shoreline tech
To keep up with how the shoreline stabilization industry is evolving, a team of shoreline restoration specialists during its recent meeting invited a handful of companies to talk about their proprietary techniques to build the alternative for hardened bulkheads and seawalls. Living shorelines are made of materials such as salt...
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the […] The post In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
Studies continue in North Carolina on long-term affects of COVID-19
CHARLOTTE — Nearly three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and plenty of questions remain about the virus and its affects on people. The North Carolina legislature is funding a new study that hopes to plug some of those knowledge gaps. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with...
Unga bunga: North Carolina artist channels inner caveman
Selling his caveman-inspired art has helped him put food on the table for his family, so there’s a method to his madness
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina
Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
