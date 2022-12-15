There is currently about $1.02 billion in unclaimed cash that is rightfully owed to North Carolina residents. According to the NC Treasurer’s website, most of the money comes from uncollected wages, insurance reimbursements or payouts, escrowed deposits (rent, utilities, etc), and stocks. Funds will usually become unclaimed when a company loses track of the consumer from an incorrect address or other missing info. “By law, these funds are escheated, or turned over, to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping,” the site notes.

3 DAYS AGO