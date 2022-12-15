Read full article on original website
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
WEATHER ALERT DAYS: Dangerous Wind Chills Late This Week
A blast of arctic air will impact much of the continental United States later this week. This will send temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero in many locations. Here in the southern plains, we'll see a variety of weather. A true BLUE NORTHER will impact much of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move into the panhandles on Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping temperatures 30 degrees in just a matter of hours. Thursday and Friday will be Weather Alert Days. While it appears that things may be dry with this system now, that could change. We are expecting some heavy snow in Oklahoma from OKC to Tulsa. However, we could still see some isolated snow showers develop on Thursday evening into Friday in the panhandles behind this front.
Prepare For Frigid Air Before Thursday
Much colder temperatures arrive on Thursday as a cold front surges south across much of the US. The exact timing on the front is still somewhat uncertain, which is why there is a broader range of the high temperature on Thursday. Regardless, the day’s high temperature will likely occur during the morning, with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s throughout the day. The combination of strong north winds will result in wind chill values in the single digits and teens.
Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time prepare
DALLAS — Overnight Sunday - Monday. Our next chance of rain arrives late tonight in the form of light, scattered showers. Scattered rain will linger into Monday mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the...
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
