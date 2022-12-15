SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.

