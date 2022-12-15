Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
DPD raises most money at Guns and Hoses
December 18, 2022 – The Decatur Police Department will hold their title of most funds raised for the Salvation Army for this year’s Guns and Hoses event while also helping families in need. Law Enforcement and first responders from Decatur Police, Macon County Sheriff’s office, Decatur Fire Department,...
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
WAND TV
Decatur, Macon Co. police and first responders raise money for Salvation Army
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders from Macon County and Decatur raised almost $18,000 for the Decatur Salvation Army. The fire departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff Department rang bells for the Decatur Salvation Army on Dec 9 and 10 in front of both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club and online in Virtual Kettles.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Police share tips for holiday driving
December 18, 2022 – With the holidays in full swing, the Decatur Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16 through January 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” traffic safety campaign.
Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co
December 16, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co to talk about holiday fitness tips. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: EDC’s Nicole Bateman on Byers & Co
December 16, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co to talk about end-of-year economic development, a ribbon cutting for Innovafeed, Decatur’s global competitiveness, and predictions for next year. Listen to the podcast now!
wmay.com
Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett
Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter ahead of Decatur appearance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is welcoming Santa to town this weekend for a special appearance a week before Christmas. Except he won’t be arriving in his sleigh. He’s trading in his reindeer-powered sleigh for a diesel engine, human-piloted helicopter. The Park District will be flying Santa to four parks in its […]
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Rader Family Farms will open its Pumpkin Blossom Barn, a combination retail space and café, to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to...
Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
City of Champaign announces two lane closures
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Friday that construction crews will be closing a pair of lanes in the city next week to allow for sewer maintenance and repairs. Both closures will start Monday morning and will last through Thursday. One closure will happen on westbound Bloomington Road between Cynthia Drive […]
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
