Decatur, IL

nowdecatur.com

DPD raises most money at Guns and Hoses

December 18, 2022 – The Decatur Police Department will hold their title of most funds raised for the Salvation Army for this year’s Guns and Hoses event while also helping families in need. Law Enforcement and first responders from Decatur Police, Macon County Sheriff’s office, Decatur Fire Department,...
DECATUR, IL
capitolwolf.com

‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays

The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur, Macon Co. police and first responders raise money for Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders from Macon County and Decatur raised almost $18,000 for the Decatur Salvation Army. The fire departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff Department rang bells for the Decatur Salvation Army on Dec 9 and 10 in front of both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club and online in Virtual Kettles.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Police share tips for holiday driving

December 18, 2022 – With the holidays in full swing, the Decatur Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16 through January 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” traffic safety campaign.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: EDC’s Nicole Bateman on Byers & Co

December 16, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co to talk about end-of-year economic development, a ribbon cutting for Innovafeed, Decatur’s global competitiveness, and predictions for next year. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett

Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Santa trades sleigh for helicopter ahead of Decatur appearance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is welcoming Santa to town this weekend for a special appearance a week before Christmas. Except he won’t be arriving in his sleigh. He’s trading in his reindeer-powered sleigh for a diesel engine, human-piloted helicopter. The Park District will be flying Santa to four parks in its […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Rader Family Farms will open its Pumpkin Blossom Barn, a combination retail space and café, to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to...
NORMAL, IL
Lauren Jessop

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance

Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

City of Champaign announces two lane closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Friday that construction crews will be closing a pair of lanes in the city next week to allow for sewer maintenance and repairs. Both closures will start Monday morning and will last through Thursday. One closure will happen on westbound Bloomington Road between Cynthia Drive […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Body Found Near Hillsboro High School

Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
HILLSBORO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Community Policy