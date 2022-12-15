Read full article on original website
Booker T Urges Mandy Rose Not To Throw Away Her WWE Career For A “Dangerous World”
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Fans were shocked WWE could release her for a reason like this. While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T talked about Mandy Rose’s shocking exit. Booker T simply urged the former Toxic Attraction leader to not throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
Xia Li Revealed As The Mystery Attacker
Tegan Nox was attacked by a mystery person dressed in all black on SmackDown. Following the attack, they were dragged to the back by security. On WWE’s social media, they posted an exclusive video of Adam Pearce approaching the attacker and pulling their hood off to reveal that it was Xia Li. She didn’t say anything, just had an angry look. Pearce told the security to let her go and demanded she take a walk with him. You can see the video below.
STARDOM Results (12/18/22)
STARDOM’s final show ahead of the Year-End Climax and Stardom Dream Queendom arrived Sunday as the promotion traveled to Kanuma, Tochigi for their third to final stop in 2022. You can find the full results for the show below. Saya Iida def. Lady C and Saki Kashima. 02line (AZM...
Watch: Alternative Angle Of Top Dolla’s Botched Dive On SmackDown
Hit Row faced Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a triple threat match on SmackDown. During the contest, Top Dolla attempted to perform the leaping plancha. However, he failed badly and almost had a horrific fall to the outside. A fan recently took to Twitter and uploaded a video...
Lana Made More Money From Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. It was reported that Mandy Rose was not even given a chance to take down her premium content before her WWE release. According to a report by Fightful Select, just like...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results – 12/17/22
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 17th. Matches were taped on November 20th from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/17) KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. Bateman...
Sabu Posts Cocaine On His Instagram
Wrestling in the 80’s was wild and Sabu isn’t done reliving it. Drug use and most of all, cocaine use, is not as hot of a topic in pro-wrestling today as it was back in the 80’s and 90’s. Long gone are the days of everyone on the roster using the booger sugar. But, ECW Legend Sabu is still going with the old times, apparently because he took to Instagram to post a video of a cocaine line and baggy. No caption, and no sound other than an added on Metallica track. But, this seems to be about on brand for Sabu. He just worked Battleground Wrestling at the old ECW arena on Saturday in Philadelphia, PA and now he’s posting grams on the gram. What a weekend. You can see the coke tray below.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17/22)
WWE held a live event on December 17 from the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, IL. You can read the full results for the live event below. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion...
Rob Van Dam Inducted Into The Hardcore Hall Of Fame
Last night, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame of the former ECW Arena, the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Van Dam also wrestled at Battleground Championship Wrestling which happened that same night in the building and he defeated Rhino in the main event. At the end of the event, RVD, Sabu and Bill Alfonso all reunited. The trio were formerly together in ECW as a tag team managed by Bill. You can see a photo of the reunion below.
Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Used To Rescue Him When He Forgot His Lines
Former WWE RAW authority figures Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon spoke candidly about their experiences working together. Just before the 2016 WWE Draft, Foley and McMahon were chosen as general manager and commissioner of RAW, respectively. Although they got along well in real life, their attempts to coexist as the...
Uncle Howdy Shows Up On SmackDown
On tonight’s SmackDown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt, saying he knows it’s him who keeps attack him, wether or not he says it’s him or uncle howdy, he knows they’re the same person. Bray then made his way to the ring to tell LA that he is indeed not uncle howdy, but LA didn’t believe him. LA Knight attacked Bray Wyatt until the screen showed uncle howdy and before we knew it, he walked out to the stage. Bray was in the ring looking back at him while LA Knight jumped out of the other side of the ring and backed away. Bray wasn’t lying.
The Next Chapter Of The Book Of Hobbs Added To AEW Dynamite
The Book Of Hobbs continues. AEW Holiday Bash is set for Wednesday, December 21st on TBS at 8/7c. Lost of matches and segments have been already announced for the show, but, now we have another. AEW has announced that the next chapter in the book of Hobbs is set to air at Holiday Bash. For the last few weeks on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, we’ve seen Will Hobbs walk through and explain the story of his life. Now, we see the next piece this Wednesday.
Triple H Giving NXT Creative More Time To Write Off Talent Before Main Roster Call Ups
WWE NXT went back to its roots by reverting to the classic black and gold color. However, the brand still maintained its focus on creating new talent. As is the case for many NXT stars, they will be called up to the main roster eventually. While speaking on his podcast...
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
Mystery Person Attacks Tegan Nox On SmackDown
Damage CTRL kicked off SmackDown to defend their Tag Team Titles against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan. Dakota and IYO successfully retained, but, it wasn’t without help. Towards the ending of the match, a mysterious person dressed in all black kicked Tegan in the head before being bombarded by security and dragged out. We didn’t get to see who it was… yet.
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
NXT Live Event Results – 12/17/22
NXT held a live event on December 17th from University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17) – Axiom def. Damon Kemp. – Scrypts def. Quincy Elliott. – Kiana James & Elektra Lopez def. Fallon...
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed
Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
