City of Emporia considering moving new skate park from Santa Fe to Whittier as project enters ‘input gathering’ phase through January

Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Budget adjustments, building rehab grant, construction agreements and homelessness task force all before Emporia City Commission
Emporia city commissioners have loaded the agenda for their final meeting of the calendar year. Commissioners will start their meeting Wednesday with a public hearing to amend the 2022 budget, followed by an ordinance to take that step with the library, bond and interest, water and wastewater funds all projected to go above their adopted budget amounts.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission establishes task force on homelessness during final meeting of 2022 Wednesday
A little over a month after approving a controversial policy prohibiting “unlawful camping” on city property, Emporia City Commissioners have now established a task force aimed at identifying issues and resources related to the city’s homeless population. Commissioners unanimously approved the task force’s establishment Wednesday morning and...
KVOE
Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club
Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
KVOE
Emporia Community Foundation contributes $25,000 each to pair of area community improvement campaigns
Two area groups received a nice Christmas surprise courtesy of the Emporia Community Foundation earlier this week. ECF CEO Becky Nurnberg recently traveled to both Strong City and Olpe, two communities that are working to construct splash pads in the near future. Nurnberg says the groups knew the checks were coming, however, the exact amount was unknown until they opened the packages.
KVOE
Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County
It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KVOE
Lyon County Commission action meeting pushed to Friday afternoon
The Lyon County Commission’s action session has been postponed. Normally, the meeting is at 9 am Thursday, but the weather forecast prompted county officials to delay the meeting to 1 pm Friday. The County Courthouse is closed all day and Lyon County District Court is also closed Thursday. Regardless...
KVOE
Another holiday gift: Lower gas prices
With Christmas approaching, you’re getting a bit of a gift with lower gas prices. Gasoline has been trending lower for several months and is as low as $2.83 a gallon in Emporia. Kansas AAA Vice President of Governmental Relations Shawn Steward says this is welcome news and well-timed. Gas...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KVOE
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 12-20-22
AGOW – Girls – Chase County @ Northern Heights – 1st half, 2nd half, postgame. AGOW – Boys – Chase County @ Northern Heights – 1st half, 2nd half, postgame.
KVOE
WEATHER: Onset of freezing drizzle leading to slick conditions areawide
KVOE listeners have already been alerted — repeatedly — to the hazards connected to a winter storm set to affect the area by Wednesday night. Another component to the storm is complicating travel as we speak. Freezing drizzle began pushing across parts of Lyon, Chase and Morris counties...
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
KVOE
Lyon County authorities still seeking information on November deer poaching incidents
The Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is still looking for clues as it investigates two separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Incidents were reported Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia, with one deer shot in each incident.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
WIBW
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
Comments / 2