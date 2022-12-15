ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

411mania.com

Former WWE Stars Currently In Pakistan For Independent Event

An independent event called ‘Ring of Pakistan’ is happening today and tomorrow at DHA Multan Sports Complex, with several former WWE wrestlers involved. They include Kalisto, Sam Gradwell, Amale and Chris Masters.
411mania.com

More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News

As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
411mania.com

STARDOM Announces Teams for Triangle Derby I Tournament

NSA (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu, and Yuna Mizumori) X, XX, and XXX (TBA at a later date) Abarenbo GE (Ami Sorei, Syuri, and MIRAI) Classmates (Hazuki, Koguma, and Saya Iida) Lollipop (Rina Amikura, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuko Sakurai) Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera, and Kurumi Hiiragi) Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaicho, Maya...
411mania.com

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!

-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
411mania.com

Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy

It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com

Road Dogg Praises AJ Styles, Says He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart

In the latest episode of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Road Dogg praised the work of AJ Styles and then made a bold claim that Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. It remains to be seen if those goes as well as the last time he namedropped The Hitman. He previously took some heat online for saying that Hart wasn’t that great. He also ranked Styles above Kenny Omega.
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22

We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
ROSEMONT, IL
411mania.com

Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More

The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
HAMILTON, OH
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match

Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE

In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com

DEFY Air Raid Results 12.18.22: El Hijo del Vikingo In Action, More

DEFY Air Raid took place last night in Seattle with El Hijo del Vikingo and more, and the results are online. DEFY sent us the following results from the show:. * Guillermo Rosas defeated El Phantasma and Jordan Oliver. * Artemis Spencer defeated Alex Shelley. * DEFY Women’s World Champion...
SEATTLE, WA
411mania.com

NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com

Top Dolla Comments On Failed Dive From WWE Smackdown, Says He’s Good

Top Dolla took to social media to assure fans he’s okay after his failed dive over the ropes on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Hit Row member went to leap over the ropes during a three-way tag team match for a shot at the Usos but he got caught on the top rope and spilled to the outside, his head colliding with the apron.

