Chicago, IL

670 staff predictions: Bears-Eagles

By 670 Staff
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears (3-10) host the Eagles (12-1) on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

WBBM Newsradio 780 will carry the game, with kickoff set for noon.
Our 670 The Score pregame show with Mike Mulligan, Patrick Mannelly and Anthony Herron will start at 9 a.m. and run up until kickoff. Our postgame show with Mulligan and Mannelly will start just after the final buzzer. Listen to our live stream here.

You can check out all of 670’s preview coverage of the Bears-Eagles matchup by clicking here. Below are game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

David Haugh (8-5): Eagles 38, Bears 23
We have the best team in the NFC against the worst team in the NFC. It doesn’t matter how cold it will be, where the game is played or who is ill, injured or available. The Eagles have too many advantages at too many positions to even think this game could be close. The Bears return from the bye week looking like the same team we remember. Hello, loss No. 11.

Danny Parkins (8-5): Eagles 35, Bears 20
The bye week and Justin Fields won’t be enough for the Bears to overcome the best offensive line in the league going up against their NFL-worst front seven. The Eagles go for 200-plus yards on the ground in this one.

Matt Spiegel (8-5): Eagles 34, Bears 24
We see the future for the Justin Fields-led Bears offense – but also the distance needed to get there.

Gabe Ramirez (3-10): Bears 31, Eagles 28
It’s going to be cold Sunday, but not as cold as the ice that runs through the veins of Justin Fields. With that being said, Fields throws for two touchdowns and runs for one while Cairo Santos gets it done in the fourth quarter. The Bears earn their signature win of the season.

Shane Riordan (3-10): Bears 34, Eagles 31
I know I haven't submitted a pick in a few weeks, but my record is whatever the Bears’ record is. I would’ve picked them for every game. Listen, there's no question the Eagles have more talent on the football field. That being said, their offensive line has spent the last week putting the finishing touches on a Christmas album. How irresponsible is it to record a song and music video in the middle of the football season? The Bears organization would never.

Chris Tannehill (10-3): Eagles 30, Bears 17
The Eagles come into Soldier Field facing a possible trap game. They'll square off against the Cowboys next week during the NFL's most boring rivalry (behind only Giants-Cowboys) and could be looking past the Bears. Even if they do, talent usually prevails and the Eagles certainly have that. Getting Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon back should help the Bears defense a bit, but it won't be enough.

Adam Studzinski (4-9): Eagles 30, Bears 25
There's certainly the potential for a blowout here, but as long as Justin Fields plays, I think the Bears keep it respectable. If Fields ends up not playing, then may god have mercy on us all.

Chris Emma (9-4): Eagles 34, Bears 27
This is more likely to be a blowout than a close game, but I'm giving the Bears the benefit of the doubt that they'll hang tough with the Eagles. At the least, the two quarterbacks will be fun to watch.

Cam Ellis (7-6): Eagles 31, Bears 28
The eagle is one of America's most successful conservation stories – after almost 40 years of being considered an endangered species, the bald eagle population is now thriving thanks, in part, to a variety of bills passed in the last half-century to protect them. Now their numbers have almost quadrupled since 2009, according to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Isn't that neat? The Bears are going to lose Sunday.

Chicago, IL
